Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrates 75Th Karbi Anglong Day
Historic Platinum Jubilee Celebration
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the historic celebration of 'Karbi Anglong Day' at Taralangso, Diphu, marking the 75th anniversary of the formation of Karbi Anglong district. During the event, the Chief Minister released a commemorative souvenir and witnessed a traditional prayer performed by 2,000 Karbi priests.
Development and Cultural Recognition
CM Sarma distributed 702 appointment letters to teachers under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. He also felicitated Karbi folk dance artistes who won the First Global Prize at the 16th International Cultural Performing Arts Olympiad. The celebration continued with a performance by 15,000 youths from 17 communities performing the 'Nimso Kerung' dance at the KASA Stadium.
Reflecting on History and Peace
The Chief Minister highlighted the district's political evolution, paying tribute to visionary leaders like Khorsing Terang and Samsonsing Engti. He emphasized the current atmosphere of peace in the region, declaring that Karbi Anglong has moved beyond the era of conflict and is now focusing on progress through education, culture, and sports.
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