In what was a miraculous escape from tragedy, an 8-year-old girl in Turkey survived an 8-meter (26-foot) fall from a balcony while playing a game of blind man's bluff with her friends on Monday, November 16.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a girl wearing a grey hoodie covered her face and eyes with a cloth as part of the game before accidentally hitting an iron railing and falling over an approximately 8-metre-high retaining wall, while her friends watched in shock as she plunged into the vineyard below.

However, the girl miraculously survived, landing on a grapevine before hitting the ground and sustaining injuries in the fall. The entire incident was captured on a nearby apartment building's CCTV camera.

Also Read:Changi Airport Theft: Man Arrested 3 Months After Stealing Earbuds! Read On

How Did the 8-Year-Old Escape a Fatal Fall?

Giris Sol Ust, which is located in the Alaplı district of Turkey's northern Zonguldak province, became the setting for an unexpected and terrifying accident when the young girl, identified in local media reports by her initials O.M.

CCTV footage shows the young girl playing blind man's bluff with her friends near a parked vehicle, her eyes covered with a cloth. While she was moving around to find her friends, she lost her balance, struck an iron railing, and toppled over the retaining wall into the vineyard below.

Her friends apparently panicked and rushed towards the spot after witnessing the fall, while emergency services were alerted. The girl received initial medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

GIRL IN TURKEY FALLS 8 METERS (26 FEET) OVER THE RAIL PLAYING BLIND MAN'S BLUFF

The young girl survived by luckily landing into a vineyard below, and reportedly is doing well RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2026

According to the latest reports, the girl was taken to hospital for treatment, where doctors reported that her condition was good. It was reported that the girl's landing on the grapevine before hitting the ground prevented more serious injuries, and she was discharged after receiving medical treatment.

The miraculous escape has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with the CCTV footage of the incident leaving viewers shocked by the frightening fall and the young girl's survival.

Girl's 8-Metre Fall In Turkey Sparks Safety Concerns Online

The viral video of a young girl falling from an 8-metre-high retaining wall has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users expressing relief that she survived the frightening incident.

Taking to their X handles, many praised the young girl's survival, with some calling it a miracle while others described the footage as scary but praised the other girls for rushing to help once things went wrong.

Another section of users raised concerns about the safety of the retaining wall, questioning why it was not higher, particularly in an area where children play, with some questioning why the wall was so low, especially in a place where children could be playing, while one suggested that the footage should be used to promote child safety awareness worldwide.

@RT_com Scary video. The other girls' concern is a bit heartwarming, though. They were very determined to help once things went wrong.

- Shane Lambert (@UncoolNegated) November 17, 2026

@RT_com Superb hope it become lesson for her and to rest of people

- Abid Rahimi (@AbidRahimi3) November 17, 2026

@RT_com thank God she is OK

- Mpologoma (@_makooma_) November 17, 2026

@RT_com Why is that wall so low especially if there are children from the apartments playing there? Wtf.

Same tbing happened in Indonesia. A lady fell from the gym at 8th floor cos there was a huge knee high open window right and treadmills right next to it.

These governments are stupid

- Degen Chronicles (@ChroniclesDegen) November 17, 2026

Bad architecture #Turkey

What happened to your ancient civilization & amp; religion?

Who keeps fences that go below 4 feet???

- Free Sanjay Dutt (@SanjayDt) November 17, 2026

Miracle in Turkey

A young girl playing blind man's bluff accidentally fell 8 meters (26 feet) over a rail & amp; survived because she landed straight into a vineyard below

She is reportedly doing well SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) November 17, 2026

This video should be use for kids protection awareness worldwide.

- ☾☽ فِلَـٓسَـٓــِٰٓطٓـيَنَُ ☾☽ (@scidiq) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the incident continued to draw attention online, with several users hoping that the young girl's survival would serve as a reminder of the importance of child safety and adequate safety measures in residential areas where children play.

Also Read:On CCTV, Speeding Car Overturns, Crashes Into Transformer In Gujarat; 2 Killed (WATCH)