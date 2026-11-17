

Closing gap critical for accelerating job creation in developing countries

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA - Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across developing countries face a $4 trillion finance gap that limits their ability to grow, trade, compete, and create jobs at scale, according to World Bank Group reports released today.

In emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), MSMEs account for 90 percent of businesses and employ 75 percent of workers, yet encounter significant barriers to accessing credit and equity financing, according to the Finance and Prosperity 2026

Between 2019 and 2023, the MSME finance gap reached $4 trillion, according to the MSME Finance Gap

With 1.2 billion young people in developing countries reaching working age over the next 10–15 years, closing these gaps will be critical to accelerating job creation and opportunities for a rapidly growing workforce.

“MSMEs face four major constraints to growth: they are invisible to financial systems because they lack a digital footprint of their transactions, disconnected from markets and services, burdened by regulatory complexity, and chronically underfinanced,” said Pablo Saavedra, World Bank Group vice president for Prosperity.“The World Bank Group's new MSME strategy will put our own financing to work, alongside private lenders and investors, to expand credit to the businesses with the highest potential to grow.”

The World Bank Group's new MSME strategy, launched in October 2026, will use data and digital tools to make these enterprises visible, connected, enabled, and funded. Through the strategy, the Bank Group will support banks, fintechs, and governments by sharing risk, investing equity, and cutting red tape, with a particular focus on fragile and conflict-affected countries.

The Finance and Prosperity Report also examines overall financial sector performance in EMDEs. The conflict in the Middle East has contributed to rising commodity prices, tightening financial conditions, and increased volatility, all of which pose risks to vulnerable EMDEs. Financial markets' resilience was uneven across countries, and the outlook remains subject to much uncertainty, with significant risks ahead.

Banks' large holdings of fragile sovereign debt can be a major risk in some countries. Most countries facing high financial sector risks lack sufficient capacity to deal with financial stability challenges and should urgently shore up prudential supervision and financial sector safety nets.

The World Bank Group's Finance and Prosperity 2026 report also highlights the growing insurance protection gap in EMDEs when facing natural disasters. Over the last decade, financial losses that were not covered by insurance exceeded 80 percent in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Key policy recommendations include reducing risk and enhancing the availability and affordability of natural disaster insurance.