Drone Debris Falls In Park Area In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
“Debris fell in an open area in the Desnianskyi district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage,” the administration stated.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified on Telegram that debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell and caught fire in a park area. The fire has since been extinguished.Read also: Russian drone strikes police vehicle in Sumy region, two officers injured
As previously reported, on November 17, Russian forces attacked Kyiv twice with ballistic missiles. Two fires were reported in the Obolonskyi district, apparently caused by falling debris. One of the fires broke out in warehouse facilities. Two people were killed and another was injured.
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