Russian Drone Strikes Park In Dnipro, Injuring Two People
“Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro. An enemy drone struck an area within a city park,” the statement said.Read also: Russian drone strikes police vehicle in Sumy region, two officers injured
As previously reported, Russian forces carried out more than 30 attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. Twenty people were injured, including two children.
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