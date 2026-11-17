MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported the incident on Telegram.

“Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro. An enemy drone struck an area within a city park,” the statement said.

Russian drone strikes police vehicle in Sumy region, two officers injured

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out more than 30 attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. Twenty people were injured, including two children.