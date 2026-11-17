MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his evening addres.

“Somewhere around two years ago, there was a lot of talk in America about peace through strength. We hardly hear that anymore. Unfortunately. But it is still relevant. Peace comes to those who know how to defend life and do so more effectively than those who seek to destroy it,” he said.

According to the President, depriving Russia of its ballistic missile launch systems could give Moscow an incentive to end the war as quickly as possible. He believes the United States could help make this happen.

Ramstein: Zelensky proposes swapping partners' Patriot and IRIS-T missile stockpiles for future deliveries

“Everyone knows what is needed to achieve this. Everyone understands that it could be effective. But instead of giving us the right to defend ourselves in this way – instead of opening up satellite communications to strike Russian and North Korean ballistic missile launchers near our borders – we see the opposite,” the President said.

He noted that speed restrictions on Starshield services remain in place in temporarily occupied territories.

“We are discussing this with our partners, with the American side,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President thanked the countries that announced support packages for Ukraine during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format.

As previously reported, restrictions on Starshield satellite communication speeds in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories have remained in effect for seven consecutive days. However, neither the Pentagon nor SpaceX has provided an explanation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine