MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- An Australian social media influencer has spotlighted the ancient city of Petra, describing his visit as one of the best travel experiences of his life and urging his followers to explore destinations firsthand rather than relying on stereotypes or preconceived notions.

In a video posted to his social media channels during his trip to the Rose-Red City, content creator Matt Scarlett also known as Mat-Timothy "Matty" Scarlett shared his impressions of the site while criticizing media narratives and travel advisories that can deter tourists from visiting certain destinations.

Scarlett emphasized that Petra is well worth visiting, highlighting its scenery and unique atmosphere, and encouraged viewers not to prejudge destinations before experiencing them in person.

The post underscores the growing role of social media platforms and digital creators in promoting tourism destinations by sharing direct visitor experiences with global audiences, bolstering the visibility of Jordanian heritage sites and reaching new international markets.