MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- President of Al-Hussein Bin Talal University Atef Al-Kharabsheh participated in the Forum of Rectors of Higher Education Institutions of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which opened in Tashkent on Nov. 17–18, 2026.

Al-Kharabsheh joined a high-level Jordanian delegation led by Minister of Education and Human Resources Development and Chairman of the Council for Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, alongside several Jordanian university presidents and vice presidents.

The forum aims to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation between Jordan and Uzbekistan by expanding institutional partnerships, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, developing joint academic programs, advancing collaborative research, and exploring bilateral cooperation agreements.

Al-Kharabsheh underscored the value of direct engagement with Uzbek universities to forge strategic partnerships and broaden global academic exchange. He highlighted the importance of attracting Uzbek students to Jordanian universities by streamlining admission procedures, expanding Arabic-for-non-native-speakers programs, and offering targeted incentives to strengthen Jordan's academic footprint and cultural ties in Uzbekistan.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Jordanian delegation visited Tashkent State Medical University, touring its academic, research, and practical training facilities, reviewing its modern educational technologies, and examining its approach to medical workforce development and quality assurance.

Al-Hussein Bin Talal University's participation reflects its ongoing strategy to expand international academic partnerships and enhance research and educational opportunities for students and faculty.

//Petra// AF