MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Tuesday condemned ongoing Israeli incursions into the rural areas of Syria's southern Quneitra and Daraa governorates, along with accompanying attacks and violations against civilians, calling them a flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli violations on Syrian territory, stressing the need to halt all actions targeting Syria's security and stability, which violate the United Nations Charter and Israel's obligations under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Al-Majali called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to cease its unlawful attacks on Syria, end its occupation of Syrian territory, and abide by international law, UN resolutions, and state sovereignty.

He also reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for Syria's reconstruction on foundations that safeguard its unity, sovereignty, security, stability, territorial integrity, and the rights of all Syrians.

//Petra// AF