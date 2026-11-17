MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eric S. Smith v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Washington, DC, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses, research organizations and prominent legal advocacy groups have submitted amicus curiae briefs supporting the New Civil Liberties Alliance's petition for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Eric S. Smith v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. In this case, NCLA asks the Justices to rule that federal courts should decide claims challenging the structural constitutionality of in-house agency enforcement proceedings, regardless of whether the targets of those proceedings have first presented those claims to the agency for consideration.

FINRA imposed punitive sanctions on NCLA client Eric S. Smith, and SEC upheld them-all administratively without any jury trial or Article III judicial involvement. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided it could not address this constitutional violation solely because Smith did not first complain to SEC about it-or in legal parlance, he did not“exhaust” his claims before the agency. NCLA's petition for a writ of certiorari explains why that decision was erroneous in conflict with decisions of other courts. NCLA applauds and sincerely thanks the amici for standing up against this profound injustice, which conflicts with the Supreme Court's 2024 SEC v. Jarkesy ruling and its 2023 decision in NCLA's Axon/Cochran victory.

Excerpts of the briefs filed by amici curiae follow:

“[The Sixth Circuit] contends that a statutory issue-exhaustion mandate applies to... structural constitutional claims. To keep a claim viable for federal court, one must ask an agency to consider itself ultra vires. That odd, kabuki outcome is the result of a simple category error: the lower courts are mistaking administrative remedies, which must always be exhausted before an agency, for constitutional ones, which are the special province of the Judicial Branch. The Court should grant the writ to set them straight.”

- Washington Legal Foundation, National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Legal Center, and National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

“[The Securities Exchange Act] grants courts the discretion to excuse exhaustion if a petitioner demonstrates“reasonable ground[s],” a standard particularly relevant for structural constitutional claims that agencies like the SEC lack the authority or institutional competence to resolve. Furthermore, requiring exhaustion for these structural claims serves no institutional interests, as it neither protects agency authority-given the SEC's lack of specialized expertise in constitutional matters-nor promotes judicial efficiency, since the administrative record provides little if any value for subsequent judicial review of such purely legal questions.”

- Pacific Legal Foundation

“[S]tructural constitutional limits on the government's adjudicative authority do not depend on the diligence of a party's attorney. A claim that rests on these limits therefore cannot be relinquished by the litigant....This Court should grant review and hold that a statutory issue-exhaustion requirement cannot extinguish a constitutional claim that challenges the agency's adjudicative authority. In the alternative, [the Securities Exchange Act] still permits review even in the event that it applies to structural constitutional claims, because Smith's omission rested on 'reasonable ground.'”

- Cato Institute

“[The Sixth Circuit's] decision cries out for this Court's review. Under established precedent, a party has reasonable grounds not to raise arguments before an agency when there is 'some doubt' that the agency could adequately address them,... including because they raise 'constitutional claims... outside the [agency's] competence.'... Parties also act reasonably in declining to raise arguments where the agency's rejection of them is 'preordained,'... such as when the agency has already taken the public position that a given rule is 'valid[] and correctly applied,'.... Those common-sense principles compel the conclusion that Smith was not required to present his Seventh Amendment and Article III claims for formulaic rejection by the Commission in order to preserve his right to judicial review....The Sixth Circuit's contrary view transforms administrative exhaustion provisions... from the flexible tools of administrative efficiency that Congress intended into wooden barriers to constitutional rights that only a bureaucrat could love.”

- Manhattan Institute

“[Eric Smith] is entitled to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, before an Article III judge. The SEC has no power or authority to adjudicate such claims. Any failure by [Smith] to raise his constitutional arguments before the SEC cannot endow the agency with the power or authority to adjudicate claims which the Constitution bars the SEC from adjudicating.”

- Pioneer New England Legal Foundation

NCLA released the following statement:

“We are deeply grateful to all of these outstanding organizations for their insightful amicus briefs, which explain in both practical and jurisprudential terms why the Supreme Court should review this case.”

- Russ Ryan, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l