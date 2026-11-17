Cracker Baby Daddy Bob featuring Love, Laughter, and Music

Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc. has launched a casting call for actors, singers, comedy writers, songwriters, dancers, musicians, and vibrant personalities.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc. (CBDB) has officially launched an immediate casting call for actors, singers, comedy writers, songwriters, dancers, musicians, and vibrant personalities to perform in the remastering of the CBDB Environmental Anthem and musical comedy sketches featuring recurring characters. Select performers will have the chance to star in The Cracker Baby Daddy Bob Show and additional promotional material designed to anchor the upcoming CBDB 2027 Love, Laughter and Music Tour. Apply for an audition at crackerbabydaddybob.The brand's official slogan, "Love, Laughter, and Music," reflects founder Bob Cope's lifelong dedication to others. A gospel singer and concert pianist from age three, Cope performed in churches and public venues throughout Florida. He successfully balanced a 50-year career in international business and finance with years in film, television, and publishing. Bob Cope created the stand-up character "Cracker Baby Daddy Bob" during his summers spent in Harlem, New York, working for judicial reform and social justice. Cope officially launched the CBDB entertainment brand in 2018.Beyond the entertainment, the 2027 Love, Laughter, and Music Tour carries a profound philanthropic mission. Cope is a 100% disabled veteran from his service in Vietnam as a military Intelligence Officer and is currently battling stage 4 cancer resulting from exposure to Agent Orange during his deployment. He has dedicated his platform to ensuring that tour proceeds directly benefit veterans and cancer treatment organizations.Reflecting on his journey, Cope shares:“God saved my life not only from certain death in Vietnam when I drove straight into a Viet Cong ambush, but He also kept me alive despite having what I was told was an incurable and terminal cancer. But I'm still here. As I look around this world, I am saddened by the absence of love, compassion, and concern for one another. God kept me on this Earth for a reason. And in the time I have left, I will try my best to repay all the love, affection and adoration bestowed upon me throughout my very blessed life.”The core goal of this tour is to bring people together through performance while raising critical funds for organizations like St. Jude's, the Breast Cancer Foundation, and VA hospitals. With years of experience in film, tv, and publishing, CBDB hopes to give rising stars a chance to shine in the spotlight while giving back to these worthy causes.About Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc.Founded in 2018 by veteran, executive, and performer Bob Cope, Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc. is a multimedia entertainment brand encompassing sketch comedy, music video production, merchandise, and live touring. Rooted in the philosophy of "Love, Laughter, and Music," CBDB combines entertainment with dedicated charitable fundraising for veteran support and cancer care. For more information, to apply for an audition, or to view upcoming events, visit crackerbabydaddybob.

Bob Cope

Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc.

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Casting Call: Cracker Baby Daddy BobTM Seeks Multi-Talented Performers for 2027 Tour and Sketch Show News Provided By Cracker Baby Daddy Bob, Inc November 17, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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