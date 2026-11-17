MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Rachel Cook, Winckworth Sherwood LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Theft Auto VI's crime-ridden Leonida and Bonnie-and-Clyde-inspired gangsters Lucia and Jason are protected by a substantial portfolio of trade marks and copyright protections, says lawyers Winckworth Sherwood.Just as players will look to arm GTA6 protagonists Lucia and Jason with an arsenal of weapons to advance through the game, so too has its software developers. Take-Two Interactive has built an arsenal of over 200 trade mark and copyright protections to protect Rockstar's full UK portfolio.Grand Theft Auto has been trade marked since before its first release in 1997. However, as the franchise has expanded from simply a game to a now firmly established part of gaming culture so have the protections in place. Take-Two Interactive started filing for protection in the UK for clothing from 2009.Trade mark protection for the name and the GTA VI logo for the upcoming release has been in place since December 2023, followed by protection for the cover design in June 2026.And, says Winckworth Sherwood, Take-Two Interactive has a history of using its intellectual property to protect both the game itself and the creative assets in the vast fictional world.Rachel Cook, a senior associate and intellectual property expert in the commercial disputes team at Winckworth Sherwood said:“The most anticipated game release of the past decade, GTA VI owner Take-Two Interactive has built a formidable portfolio of protections and will aggressively enforce them - already they've fought leaks, drones reportedly trying take photographs through windows and concerns about confidential information being shared.“The game itself is protected by various levels of copyright including the visuals and music, but Take-Two is looking beyond just gameplay.”Whilst the sale of merchandise will represent a small fraction of expected revenues, Take-Two Interactive, owners of Rockstar Games, has taken steps to seek to protect those assets too. Rockstar is selective about who it partners with and merchandise is generally only available direct from its website. However, showing the reach of GTA VI, Selfridges launched an exclusive fashion collaboration in advance of launch with jackets selling for up to £2,500 and limited-edition Cactus Jack x Rockstar x Nike Air GTA 6 sneakers will be launched on the same day as the game.“Price point is maintained by exclusivity and quality control, and the value of 'x collabs' is that you can't get the products just anywhere. Take-Two has the resources and the motivation to deter anyone trying to cash in,” adds Cook.“The message is clear: enjoy the law-breaking in the game, but remember, it is a game. Overstep the copyright and trade marks and expect Lucia and Jason's lawyers to come knocking.”

Matthew Baldwin

Coast Communications Ltd

+44 7930 439739

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Grand Theft Auto VI comes armed with arsenal of trade mark and copyright protections, says law firm Winckworth Sherwood News Provided By Coast Communications Ltd November 17, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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