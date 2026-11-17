The Drift Tax traces stalled enterprise AI pilots to the human layer around the platform.

From Chapter 3 of The Drift Tax by Jim Rembach.

Marcia Daszko, protégé of Dr. W. Edwards Deming, on The Drift Tax.

The Drift Tax by Jim Rembach, an Amazon Best Seller in two Business & Management categories.

Jim Rembach, author of The Drift Tax.

Jim Rembach's Amazon Best Seller traces stalled AI adoption to the daily behavior around the platform, as 2027 budgets and AI renewals are set.

- Jim Rembach, Executive Director, Leadership Execution InstituteGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations have put more than $200 billion into AI, and roughly 90 to 95 percent of enterprise AI pilots fail to achieve scalable business impact, according to research cited in The Drift Tax: Why Organizations Pay Twice for the Same Performance and How to Stop. Author Jim Rembach reads that data as a people question before a technology question. In the book he writes that "the binding constraint is almost never the technology. The models work."Rembach is Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute. LEI Press released the book on October 12, and it became an Amazon Best Seller in two Management & Leadership categories in its first week. Its account of stalled AI platforms reaches finance leaders as 2027 budgets, including AI platform renewals, are set.A $2 million platform at 70 percentThe book's Chapter 3 opens on a quarterly business review at a composite company of about 1,100 employees. The first agenda item is an AI platform the board approved fourteen months earlier as a $2 million deployment. Adoption sits at 70 percent of projection. The slide cites integration issues and a vendor training gap, and the proposed remedy is a change management consultant. Two more items follow, a strategic initiative three weeks late and a four-point drop in one division's engagement score, each with its own explanation and its own vendor.Rembach reads the three items as one behavioral pattern seen from three departments. No one in the room asks whether they are connected, and the book places the cause in how the organization is built. "Not because they lacked intelligence, but because the organization had trained everyone to think in departments instead of systems," he writes.For a budget owner, the book's framing turns the consultant into a second payment toward the return the first $2 million was approved to deliver.What the 70 percent is made of"An AI platform at 70 percent of projected adoption is not a technology outcome," Rembach writes. The book traces the shortfall to small moments, such as a supervisor who stopped reinforcing the new workflow in week six and a team that went back to the old spreadsheet.Travis D. Hahler, author of Rethink Resistance, described a version of this to Rembach from inside AI rollouts. Teams conform to the mandated system while each person keeps a side spreadsheet in the old format. "It's the same amount of time. It's just you have it in a pretty system now, instead of in my spreadsheet," Hahler said. Rembach adds, "The platform reports adoption. The spreadsheet reports comfort."A public exampleThe book cites Klarna. In 2024 the payments company said its AI assistant was handling 2.3 million customer conversations a month, the work of roughly 700 agents. Within about a year, chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski said publicly that quality had dropped, and repeat contacts climbed. Klarna began hiring people back, with AI keeping the routine volume. "The dashboard said the conversations were being handled. The repeat contact rate said the judgment had left the building," Rembach writes.Reading AI results togetherIn both cases, the book notes, the usage figure looked healthy while a second signal, a side spreadsheet or a rising repeat contact rate, showed whether the work itself had changed. Adoption counts confirm that a tool is switched on and used. The book treats the question of changed behavior as one for finance, technology, and operations leaders to read together. "Your AI problem is a drift problem. It was always going to be," Rembach writes.Endorsement"In organization after organization, capable people are expected to sustain performance through willpower, when it is the systems they work in that deliver the results. Jim's insights are thoughtful, practical, and timely, especially in an era of accelerating complexity and AI," said Marcia Daszko, strategic C-suite advisor, protégé of Dr. W. Edwards Deming, and author of Pivot, Disrupt, Transform.A reading before the renewalThe book's Drift Tax Diagnostic scores ten statements about how an organization runs on an ordinary Tuesday. One of its five dimensions is In-Flow Reinforcement. The free online version at thedrifttax returns an Architecture Score out of 100 and an Exposure Report naming the lowest-scoring area. "A diagnostic is a reading, not a repair," Rembach writes.Hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook editions are sold through Amazon and major retailers. Excerpts are at .About The Drift TaxThe Drift Tax: Why Organizations Pay Twice for the Same Performance and How to Stop, by Jim Rembach, is published by LEI Press and was released October 12, 2026, in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-90589-141-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-90589-140-3), ebook (ISBN 979-8-90589-139-7), and audiobook (ISBN 979-8-90589-142-7). It is about the hidden taxes organizations pay when their people drift, causing execution failures, and how to stop paying them.About Jim RembachJim Rembach is the Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute and President of Execution Architects, where he helps organizations design and implement the scaffolding needed to upgrade their operating systems for the post-AI era. He is the author of The Drift Tax and the host of the Fast Leader Show, where he has interviewed hundreds of the world's most influential management thinkers. He spent three decades inside complex operations before writing the book. He lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.About LEI Press and the Leadership Execution InstituteLEI Press is the publishing division of the Leadership Execution Institute, an independent research organization studying leadership behavior, behavioral drift, and culture-calibrated execution systems in modern organizations. The institute's research briefs, reports, and publications are available at leadershipexecutioninstitute.Review copies and interviews are available on request.

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