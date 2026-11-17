San Diego Community College District employees will soon be eligible for one year of fully paid parental leave.

Starting Jan. 1, employees at the San Diego Community College District, regardless of gender, will be eligible for one year of fully paid parental leave.

- Gregory Smith, SDCCD Chancellor

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Employees at the San Diego Community College District will soon be eligible for up to a full year of fully paid leave after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child, under a new labor agreement between employee labor unions and the district.

The benefit, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, is available to each eligible parent, regardless of gender, to provide bonding time and leave for pregnancy-related disabilities. The leave must be taken within the child's first year of life, and adopted or foster children must be under age 5. The district pays for the leave, which does not draw on sick or vacation time and includes full job protection and continued health benefits.

“This is huge,” said Julia Carroll, a Senior Human Resources Technician for the SDCCD who is expecting a baby girl in the coming weeks.“Everyone's experience is different, but you are just not healed physically or emotionally at the six-week mark after giving birth. Families need this kind of support.”

The benefit appears to be among the most generous offered by any higher education employer in the United States. According to the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources' 2026 Benefits, Employee Experience, and Structure in Higher Education Survey, the average paid parental leave at colleges and universities is seven weeks, and fewer than 5 percent of institutions offer more than 12 weeks of paid leave. Florida State University and the University of Colorado Boulder have among the more generous policies, in some cases offering up to six months of paid parental leave for full-time faculty.

The SDCCD policy covers approximately 2,217 regular employees, including faculty, classified professionals, supervisors, and managers, and more than 2,000 adjunct faculty. Employees with at least 12 months of district service are eligible. The benefit applies to births and placements on or after Jan. 1, 2027. The district estimates the cost at up to $1.2 million a year.

“The first year of a child's life shapes everything that follows,” said Chancellor Gregory Smith.“The academic literature clearly demonstrates bonding is essential for healthy child brain development, self-regulation, and emotional stability. We see this as an essential investment in our employees, their children and the next generation of San Diegans.”

In San Diego County, more than three of four parents struggle to find childcare, according to a San Diego Foundation report. A YMCA of San Diego County review found that infant child care costs roughly $25,000 a year at mid-range rates in the region and more than $33,000 a year in some areas.

A 2024 University of Michigan report commissioned by the state of Michigan found that paid parental leave has positive economic and health effects for employees and their families, and that its potential benefits outweigh its costs. The researchers cited evidence that paid leave supports better postpartum recovery for mothers, stronger long-term family finances and a healthier start in life for babies. They also concluded that paid leave could help address gender and racial inequities, particularly for women and women of color, who carry a disproportionate share of caregiving responsibilities.

The agreement builds on the district's record as an employer that responds to employees' shifting work-life needs. In January 2024, the SDCCD raised the minimum wage for all regular employees to $30.58 an hour, more than $63,000 a year, so that all employees earn a living wage as defined by MIT's Living Wage Calculator.

As one of the largest of California's 73 community college districts, the San Diego Community College District serves approximately 90,000 students annually through its four colleges. San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College offer associate degrees and certificates in occupational programs that prepare students for university transfer and good-paying careers. The credit colleges also offer bachelor's degrees in high demand fields such as Health Information Management, Cyber Defense and Analysis, and Public Safety Management. San Diego College of Continuing Education, a statewide leader in noncredit education, offers free, adult education programs at seven campuses throughout San Diego.

Jack Beresford

San Diego Community College District

+1 619-341-1091

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San Diego Community College District to Offer a Full Year of Paid Leave for Employees Welcoming a New Child News Provided By San Diego Community College District November 17, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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