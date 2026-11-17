MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee once was running after filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's life.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma's show has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recollecting an incident from his marriage when Manoj and Tigmanshu Dhulia had an altercation under the influence of alcohol.

Anubhav said,“I really wanted to get married in Bandra. So my wife and I got married in Bandra. As we were leaving in the car. At this point, Manoj sensed what's coming next, he interjected,“Is this something to be told?”, the director didn't listen to him, and went on,“So, we got married. After that, there was a party on the terrace. We played music and drank alcohol. We brought some alcohol and they brought their own”.

He further mentioned,“So, I was leaving. And from the window, I could see that Manoj was standing on the road and peeing on the road, behind him, there was Tigmanshu Dhulia. And there was a fight between them. Tigmanshu was abusing him. Manoj was in such a state that he couldn't answer those abuses. And we were sitting in the car. The car started moving and Manoj Bajpayee's program got over. And when I left, the last thing I saw was Tigmanshu Dhulia was running, and Manoj had a brick in his hand, and was charging towards Tigmanshu Dhulia”.

“And I couldn't understand if I should stop the car or not because I was the only one who could stop that fight, and it was my responsibility also as it was my wedding. We will do a separate episode of such stories about Manoj. I have around 1500 such stories”, he added.