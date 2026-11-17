MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: Angolan jiu-jitsu coach David Parker recently celebrated his 60th birthday, but the best present came from his sons, Patrick and Pierce, who each won a gold medal at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The championship, which runs at Mubadala Arena until November 21, is attracting more than 10,000 athletes from more than 130 countries.

Representing Gracie Barra Angola, Patrick, 12, won gold in the boys' youth 50kg division on Thursday, while his younger brother Pierce, 8, followed by claiming gold in the kids' 27kg division on Sunday, completing a memorable double for the family.

The Parkers travelled from Angola to Abu Dhabi hoping to return home with at least one gold medal. Instead, both boys stood atop the podium, giving their father a birthday present he had not expected.

“We came here with ambitions of maybe one gold, and then to get two was the perfect birthday present,” David said.

For the coach based in Angola, who has accompanied his sons to several international competitions, watching both win gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship was a particularly proud moment.

“We've been to a lot of international competitions. This is obviously the main one. So we always enjoy coming here, and to win two gold medals is extra special,” he said.

The two brothers had their own reasons for wanting to win. For Patrick, the championship was an opportunity to make up for last year's disappointment, when he missed out on gold.

“I worked very hard. This was mostly dedicated to my family, and I tried my hardest to get gold since last year, I couldn't get it. I tried to get it this year,” Patrick said.

His younger brother Pierce had a simpler motivation.“I worked very hard for the gold for my dad,” the eight-year-old said.

The Parker family are part of a wider group of athletes and coaches who travelled from Angola to compete at the championship. According to David, around 24 members of the Angolan jiu-jitsu community made the trip to Abu Dhabi this year.

The group has enjoyed success across different categories, with its athletes collecting gold, silver and bronze medals.

“We come here every year. The Angolan jiu-jitsu family are here. There's about 24 of us here on this trip, and we've won various levels of medals, some gold, some silver, some bronze. So it's been a good trip for us from Angola,” David said.

For David, the annual visit to Abu Dhabi has become an important part of the family's competition calendar. This year's championship, however, will be remembered for an especially memorable reason: both sons achieved their goal of winning gold.

Asked how he planned to mark his 60th birthday, David had a simple answer: gold medals and chocolate cake.

With two gold medals heading home to Angola, the Parker family have plenty to celebrate-and David has a 60th birthday present he will remember for years to come.