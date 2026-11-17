Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn -p

Dar Global Capital Partners DGCP, the investment management subsidiary of London-listed international real estate developer Dar Global PLC, and Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement appointing SRB to provide Sharia governance, certification and independent Sharia assurance services for DGCP's Sharia-compliant investment offering.

Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DGCP connects institutional capital and private wealth with real estate investment opportunities across the GCC, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. Drawing on its parent group's international real estate platform, DGCP combines disciplined investment management with access to opportunities across established and emerging property markets.

DGCP's investment philosophy rests on rigorous research, conviction supported by detailed analysis, and alignment with investors through the commitment of its own capital alongside theirs. Its approach focuses on identifying attractive investment opportunities, protecting against downside risks and creating long-term value through active asset management, strategic repositioning and operational improvements.

The appointment of SRB supports DGCP's commitment to embedding robust Sharia governance within its Islamic investment activities. Within the agreed scope, SRB will support Sharia board governance arrangements, working with the scholars help support the review process of relevant investment structures and documentation, and provide Sharia certification and independent assurance services. These services will help assess the relevant offerings against applicable Sharia rulings and principles, providing a structured framework for Sharia oversight.

Tony Hchaime, CEO at Dar Global Capital Partners, commented:“Our investment philosophy brings together rigorous analysis, disciplined execution and alignment with our investors. Appointing Shariyah Review Bureau adds independent Sharia expertise to this approach, supporting the development of investment opportunities that combine our international real estate capabilities with clear Sharia rulings. We look forward to working with SRB as we build our Sharia-compliant investment offering.”

Mr. Yasser S. Dahlawi, Co-Founder of Shariyah Review Bureau, commented:“International real estate offers significant opportunities for investors seeking Sharia-compliant investments, supported by careful assessment of investment structures, contractual arrangements and underlying activities. We are pleased to support Dar Global Capital Partners through our Sharia governance and independent assurance services. Our role is to bring a clear and disciplined Sharia governance process to the offerings covered by the engagement, helping DGCP develop its Islamic investment activities with confidence.”

ABOUT DAR GLOBAL CAPITAL PARTNERS DGCP

Dar Global Capital Partners (DGCP) is the investment management subsidiary of Dar Global PLC, the London-listed international real estate developer. Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DGCP connects institutional investors and private wealth with real estate opportunities across the GCC, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its investment approach combines rigorous research, disciplined capital allocation and alignment with investors through co-investment.

DGCP provides services to Professional Clients or Market Counterparty Clients only as defined by the DFSA. It is based at Unit 301, Gate District Building 4, Dubai International Financial Centre, PO Box 506877, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

ABOUT SHARIYAH REVIEW BUREAU:

Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is a Middle East-based firm with an international scholarly platform of +45 scholars covering 4 major school of jurisprudences and spreading over 16 countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia, Pakistan, UK, Germany and Russia. SRB is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It has been serving clients worldwide for almost 20 years by providing services such as Sharia Board constitution, product certification, and Sharia audit for financial institutions, banks, insurance and investment firms.