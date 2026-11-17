MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Available on a made-to-order basis across the UAE, the Max 163M treats the screen as part of a home's architecture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: TCL, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the World's No. 1 Mini LED TV brand, continues to expand what a home display can be in the UAE with the TCL Max 163M, a 163-inch Micro LED TV now available to order through authorised retail partners across the country.

The Max 163M is aimed at homeowners and designers who see the screen as a centrepiece, not an accessory. At 163 inches, it moves beyond the idea of a large TV and behaves more like architecture. Mounted on a wall, it commands a room in the way a floor-to-ceiling window or a central fireplace would. Its ultra-slim profile and virtually bezel-free design mean that, when switched off or showing digital artwork, it reads as a large-format canvas rather than a dark slab of hardware.

“The Max 163M was created for homes where the screen is part of the design conversation from day one,” said Vic Shen, General Manager of TCL GCC.“Micro LED lets us deliver that scale without compromising on contrast, colour or long-term stability, and we are proud to offer it to homeowners, architects and designers in the UAE who want something truly distinctive.”

The scale changes how a room is used. Private screenings take on cinema proportions, live sport feels closer to real-world size, and the screen becomes the natural centre of a room built for entertaining.

Behind the size is Micro LED technology, built from more than 24.88 million self-emissive light sources. Because each one produces its own light, the display delivers strong contrast, even brightness across the screen and colour that stays stable over time, even at this scale. The Max 163M offers up to 1,200 nits of HDR brightness and 97% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, keeping colour vibrant and detail precise in bright and dark scenes alike. It builds on the momentum of TCL's SQD-Mini LED range, serving spaces that call for a scale beyond standard consumer sizes.

The TV is also built to sit comfortably within a connected home. It runs on Google TV with Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and supports Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and HDMI 2.1, along with low-latency Game Modes for gaming at scale.

The TCL Max 163M is available across the UAE on an exclusive made-to-order basis through authorised retail partners.

About TCL:

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more.