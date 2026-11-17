(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA; OTCQX: XTRAF; FRA: 0PL) (“ Xtract One” or the“ Company”), a technology company driving the digital transformation of physical security through its AI-powered threat detection platform, today announced the results of voting on all resolutions presented to its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on November 17, 2026 (the“ Meeting”). A total of 102,944,153 common shares of the Company (“ Common Shares”), or 39.583% of the 260,073,320 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at October 1, 2026, the record date of the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. All nominees of the Company listed in the Company's management information circular dated October 1, 2026 (the“ Information Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Peter van der Gracht 49,257,097 92.918% 3,754,310 7.082% Peter Evans 50,282,356 94.852% 2,729,051 5.148% John Gillies 49,977,023 94.276% 3,034,384 5.724% Bill Maginas 49,319,895 93.036% 3,691,512 6.964% Lea M. Ray 49,501,818 93.380% 3,509,589 6.620%

In addition, the following matters were approved by ordinary resolution by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting:



setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing year;

the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year; and the ratification, confirmation and approval of the Company's Advance Notice Policy dated effective December 3, 2025, as described in the Information Circular.



Detailed voting results for each matter are set out in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile available at

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: ...,

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, 212-206-1645, ...

Investor Relations: Mark Kuindersma, LodeRock Advisors, 519-501-0545,

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