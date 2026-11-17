MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coin program will honor the service and impact of working dogs while supporting America's VetDogs' mission to provide service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities at no cost

Smithtown, N.Y. & Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (U.S. Mint) and America's VetDogs today marked a major milestone in the 2027 Working Dogs Commemorative Coin Program with a ceremonial striking event at the United States Mint in Philadelphia, officially recognizing the start of production of coins honoring the extraordinary contributions of working dogs.

The ceremony featured remarks from U.S. Army Sergeant Major (Retired) Kevin Bittenbender, and John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation, as well as United States Mint Director Paul Hollis. Attendees also had the opportunity to witness a memorable first strike as Sully H.W. Bush, former service dog to George H.W. Bush, activated the coin press with a push of his paws.

The striking represents the latest milestone in a five year-long effort to bring the Working Dogs Commemorative Coin Program to fruition. The Working Dogs Commemorative Coin Act was signed into law in November 2024 following more than five years of advocacy and bipartisan support. The Working Dogs coins designs were officially unveiled in September 2026 during an event at the White House in recognition of National Service Dog Month. The designs were selected following an extensive process that included the review of dozens of artistic concepts developed by the United States Mint artists.

“This is an incredibly meaningful moment for America's VetDogs, our veteran and first responder program graduates, and everyone who has worked for years to make this coin program a reality,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“These coins honor the remarkable working dogs that serve our country and our communities every day, while also creating an opportunity to help more veterans and first responders with disabilities experience the independence, confidence and companionship a highly trained, accredited service dog can provide.”

The 2027 Working Dogs Commemorative Coin Program includes three coins recognizing the diverse roles working dogs perform in service to people and communities across the nation. The designs highlight therapy dogs, guide and service dog, and military and law enforcement working dogs.

“From protecting our nation and communities to providing independence, comfort, and companionship, working dogs make an extraordinary difference in the lives of Americans every day,” said United States Mint Director Paul Hollis.“These commemorative coins are a fitting tribute to their remarkable abilities, unwavering loyalty, and the special bond they share with the people who depend on them.”

America's VetDogs is the designated beneficiary of surcharges from the sale of the commemorative coins. Funds generated through the program can support the organization's mission to train and place highly skilled service dogs with veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities, at no cost to the individual they serve.

Breeding, raising, training and placing a single assistance dog can cost more than $50,000. America's VetDogs offers all its programs and services free of charge to veterans and first responders, and active-duty service members relying on charitable support to make each partnership possible.

Photos from the event can be found here.

About the Guide Dog Foundation & America's VetDogs

For 80 years, the Guide Dog Foundation (est. 1946) and America's VetDogs (est. 2003) have transformed lives by providing accredited, custom-trained guide, service and facility dogs to individuals who are blind, have low vision or have other disabilities, including veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place one assistance dog, but the organizations provide their services completely free of charge, empowering those they serve to Live Without Boundaries®. Together, these independent sister 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have placed more than 3,300 guide, service and facility dogs; support active teams in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Canada and beyond; and engage more than 1,400 volunteers annually. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation, the organizations earn top ratings from leading charitable watchdog organizations, including Candid, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance.

Learn more and discover how to apply, volunteer or donate at GuideDog.org or VetDogs.org.

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Sully H.W. Bush Pushes Button to Activate Coin Press United States Mint Director Paul Hollis, U.S. Army Sergeant Major (Retired) Kevin Bittenbender, and John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation, and Rob Kurzyna, Superintendent of the US Mint

CONTACT: Allison Storck America's VetDogs 6313342615...