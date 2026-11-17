Illustration with sample data: a shop sends a beam inside the radius it set, and a shopper nearby sees it on their phone. The shop and the people shown are not real.

Illustration with sample data: the shop owner's view of a live beam. The circle is the radius the owner set, and each dot is a Beam user inside it. The shop and the people shown are not real.

Illustration with sample data: what a shopper nearby sees when a shop sends a Black Friday beam. The shop shown is not real.

The shop owner sets a radius, and a short, time-limited deal goes to Beam app users who live, work, or spend time inside it.

- Jennifer Haubrich, co-founder of BeamDOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beam, a local deals app for iPhone and Android, lets a local retailer send a time-limited Black Friday offer to app users who live, work, or spend time within a radius the owner sets, from half a mile to 25 miles.A newspaper ad, a social media post, or an email goes to readers, followers, and subscribers, however far away they live. A beam, the app's name for a short, time-limited deal, goes by area. It reaches people who have the Beam app and whose home ZIP code is inside the radius, or who used the app inside it in the past 30 days."A business can already post a last-minute deal on social media, and it lands in front of followers who may be an hour away," said Jennifer Haubrich, co-founder of Beam. "What an owner really wants is the people around the shop, the ones who live and work close enough to come in. People go past a shop every day and never know there's a deal inside."With Black Friday on Nov. 27 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, Beam is advising shop owners to bring their own customers onto the app first."Don't wait for Black Friday," Haubrich said. "Put the QR code on your counter this week and tell your customers by email, text, and social to get Beam so they hear about your last-minute deals. After that, you can reach the ones around your shop without sending an email or a text."Each business gets its own Beam link and a printable QR code for the counter. People who join through the link or the code are credited to that business. Beam verifies each business before it can send a beam, so owners who want to send one on Black Friday should sign up before the holiday.On Black Friday, the owner writes the deal, sets the radius, and sends it. People who allow notifications can get an alert, and the beam appears on a live map with the offer and the distance. Customers claim it with a tap and redeem it in person, with a counter PIN from staff or a check-in on their phone.The same approach applies after the holidays: on a slow weekday, on a rainy afternoon, on a day that is short of its sales goal, or when a shop needs to clear aged inventory to make room for new products.Businesses outside retail use it the same way. "Late afternoon is our quiet stretch," said Matt Mannino, owner of Villa Capri, a restaurant in Doylestown. "With Beam I can put out a free appetizer from 4 to 5 and people who are already nearby see it on their phone. It takes me a couple of minutes to set up."The Standard plan is $50 a month for two beams a month, and the Plus plan is $100 for four. Beam is free for customers.Each new customer who joins Beam through a business's link or QR code earns that business a $2 credit, so 25 new customers earn $50 and 50 earn $100. Credits collect in the business's Beam account and are applied to its monthly plan bill.Beam is on the App Store and on Google Play. Businesses join in the same app by choosing Business.App Store:Google Play:Press materials: /pressAbout BeamBeam is a free app that shows people the deals and happy hours near them right now, and lets local businesses reach nearby customers in minutes. Businesses send short, time-limited deals called beams; customers see them on a live map and claim them with a tap. Beam was started in Doylestown, Pa., by Lumiere Media, Inc. Learn more at

Jennifer Haubrich

Beam (Lumiere Media, Inc.)

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Black Friday for Local Shops: Send a Deal to the Shoppers Nearby

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Beam App Lets Local Retailers Send Black Friday Deals to Shoppers Nearby News Provided By Lumiere Media, Inc November 17, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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