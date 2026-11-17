MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market to register a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the dental bone graft substitutes market size is estimated at USD 0.93 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is benefiting from the rising burden of periodontal diseases, increasing prevalence of tooth loss and edentulism, and growing demand for dental implant procedures. Advances in CAD/CAM technology, 3D-printed customized grafts, and growth-factor-enhanced biomaterials are also supporting market expansion. Growing preference for synthetic bone graft substitutes, driven by ethical considerations, donor-tissue availability, and supply-chain requirements, is further reshaping product development across dental clinics, hospitals, and implant centers.Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Key Growth FactorsRising Periodontal Disease Burden and Tooth Loss Drive Demand for Bone RegenerationThe increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and tooth loss is supporting demand for dental bone graft substitutes used in restorative and regenerative procedures. Advanced periodontitis can cause alveolar bone deterioration, affecting the structural support required for dental implants and other treatments. The growing elderly population is also contributing to demand, as age-related tooth loss and edentulism increase the need for bone preservation and reconstruction. Dental bone graft substitutes are increasingly used in socket preservation, ridge augmentation, sinus lifts, and periodontal defect regeneration to support bone restoration and improve the foundation for implant placement.Growing Adoption of Synthetic Grafts and Advanced BiomaterialsDental professionals are increasingly considering synthetic and alloplastic graft materials as alternatives to conventional donor-derived products. Synthetic substitutes can reduce dependence on human or animal tissue sources while addressing certain ethical, religious, and supply-chain concerns. Developments in hydroxyapatite, beta-tricalcium phosphate, bioactive glass, and polymer-based composites are expanding material choices for dental regeneration. Growth-factor-enhanced matrices are also gaining attention for their potential to support biological activity and bone formation. According to Mordor Intelligence, synthetic/alloplast materials are projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.78% through 2031.CAD/CAM and 3D Printing Improve Customized Graft DevelopmentThe adoption of digital dentistry and additive manufacturing is creating opportunities for customized bone regeneration solutions. CAD/CAM workflows and 3D printing allow dental professionals to develop patient-specific scaffolds and surgical components designed around individual bone defects. These technologies can improve anatomical fit and support more precise treatment planning in complex ridge augmentation and implant procedures. Continued research into bioactive glass scaffolds, composite materials, and biomimetic matrices is further expanding the potential applications of customized dental graft solutions."As dental regeneration increasingly incorporates advanced biomaterials and customized treatment approaches, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence provides a structured view of market developments, competitive activity, and factors influencing future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Recent Industry Developments.July 2026 – GC America received FDA 510(k) clearance for Cytrans Elashield. The synthetic bone grafting material was cleared under the FDA's dental device classification, expanding the range of cleared synthetic grafting products available for oral and maxillofacial applications..May 2026 – Bonalive received FDA 510(k) clearance for Bonalive Maxillofacial. The synthetic bioactive-glass bone grafting material received clearance for maxillofacial applications, supporting its regulatory entry into the US dental bone grafting market.Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segmentation InsightsBy Product Type.Autograft.Allograft.Xenograft.Synthetic/Alloplast.Other TypesBy Mechanism.Osteoconduction.Osteoinduction.Osteogenesis.OsteopromotionBy Material.Ceramic-Based.Collagen-Based.Growth-Factor-Enhanced.Polymer and CompositeBy Application.Socket Preservation.Ridge Augmentation.Sinus Lift.Periodontal Defect Regeneration.Implant Bone RegenerationBy End User.Hospitals.Dental Clinics and Implant Centers.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.Academic and Research InstitutesBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.EuropeoGermanyoUnited KingdomoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Asia-PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoRest of Asia-Pacific.Middle East and AfricaoGCCoSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East and Africa.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South AmericaDental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, accounting for 35.4% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established dental healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of implant procedures, and access to advanced regenerative materials. Favorable reimbursement developments for selected dental regenerative procedures and the presence of major dental technology and biomaterials companies are also supporting market development. Continued adoption of synthetic grafts and advanced biomaterials is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers.Europe represents an established market supported by mature dental care infrastructure, strong clinical research capabilities, and increasing interest in regenerative dental procedures. The region's emphasis on product safety, clinical evidence, and ethical sourcing is supporting demand for synthetic alternatives and advanced biomaterial solutions. Collaboration between research institutions, dental clinics, and manufacturers is also contributing to product innovation.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 11.05% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by expanding dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of implant-based treatments, and a growing elderly population. Thailand's medical tourism industry and expanding dental care infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are creating opportunities for dental bone graft manufacturers. However, affordability and limited reimbursement remain important considerations across several emerging markets.The Middle East & Africa and South America offer emerging opportunities as dental healthcare infrastructure develops and access to implant-based restorative procedures improves. Growing interest in synthetic graft materials, dental tourism, and specialized dental clinics is expected to support market development across these regions.The dental bone graft substitutes market report is also available in the following languages:.Japanese:.French:.German:.Spanish:.Portuguese:Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Competitive LandscapeThe dental bone graft substitutes market is moderately fragmented, with established dental implant manufacturers, biomaterials companies, and specialized regenerative technology providers competing across graft materials and applications. Geistlich Pharma, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Johnson & Johnson, and Medtronic are among the prominent participants. Competition is increasingly influenced by material composition, clinical evidence, graft integration, product handling characteristics, regulatory clearances, and supply-chain reliability. Manufacturers are also focusing on synthetic alternatives, growth-factor-enhanced matrices, and customized graft solutions to address evolving clinical requirements.Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Key Companies.Dentsply Sirona.Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes).Institut Straumann AG.Medtronic plc.ZimVie Inc..Geistlich Pharma AG.BioHorizons Implant Systems Inc..Dentium Co. Ltd..LifeNet Health.Collagen Matrix Inc..Botiss Biomaterials GmbH.NovaBone Products LLC.RTI Surgical Holdings Inc..TBF Tissue Engineering.Graftys SA.Wright Medical Group NV.Kuros Biosciences AG.Sunstar Guidor.Stryker Corporation.Purgo BiologicsDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the dental bone graft substitutes market:Explore More Industry Research Reports by Mordor Intelligence:Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market SizeThe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is expected to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2026 to USD 4.73 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.15%, supported by rising surgical procedure volumes, increasing emphasis on infection prevention, and growing demand for disposable protective medical apparel.Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market ShareThe Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is projected to expand from USD 820 million in 2026 to USD 1.44 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.93%, driven by stricter healthcare infection control standards, rising use of ultrasound procedures, and increasing demand for effective probe reprocessing solutions.Read more:Lip Augmentation Market TrendsThe Lip Augmentation Market is expected to grow from USD 7.81 billion in 2025 to USD 11.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.01%, supported by growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, rising aesthetic awareness, and increasing adoption of dermal fillers.Upstream Bioprocessing Market OutlookThe Upstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to increase from USD 25.25 billion in 2026 to USD 44.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.92%, driven by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising demand for biologics and vaccines, and increasing adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies.More insights on -Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market AnalysisThe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is expected to expand from USD 335.36 million in 2026 to USD 431.67 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.16%, supported by growing demand for accurate wound assessment, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and wider adoption of digital healthcare technologies.Know more -About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach USD 1.32B by 2031 as Synthetic Grafts Gain Momentum | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 17, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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