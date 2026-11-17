eMaint and Timenow Partnership

Timenow joins the eMaint Global Partner Network to expand asset management, implementation and training support for industrial clients.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timenow has joined the eMaint Global Partner Network, a global ecosystem of organizations authorized to support customers through eMaint software delivery, implementation, training, and consulting services.eMaint, a CMMS and EAM solution from Fluke Corporation, launched the program to expand customer access to qualified partners with industry-specific expertise and platform knowledge.Through the partnership, Timenow will strengthen its ability to support industrial organizations seeking to modernize maintenance processes, improve asset reliability, standardize operational practices, and increase the value generated from their EAM and CMMS investments.The initiative is part of Timenow's ongoing effort to expand the technologies, capabilities, and specialized services available to its clients. By combining eMaint's platform with Timenow's experience in asset management, maintenance, engineering, and operational performance, the company will provide support across implementation, user training, system adoption, and continuous improvement.“Joining the eMaint Global Partner Network strengthens our ability to provide clients with practical, technology-enabled solutions aligned with their operational needs,” said Leandro Escobar, Head of Business Development at Timenow.“Our focus is to help organizations implement the platform effectively, build internal capabilities, and generate sustainable improvements in asset performance.”Chris Lund, Indirect GTM & Channel Leader at eMaint reinforced:“Timenow brings extensive experience across multiple industrial sectors, deep subject-matter expertise in continuous-process operations, and proven eMaint implementation know-how”.As an authorized eMaint reseller, implementation, and training partner, Timenow will support clients across industries including pulp and paper, mining and metals, chemicals, manufacturing, and energy.About TimenowTimenow is a global consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience supporting industrial organizations in project management, engineering, asset management, operational readiness, and performance improvement. The company combines technical expertise, proven methodologies, and digital solutions to help clients improve reliability, control costs, and strengthen performance across the asset lifecycle.About eMainteMaint is a Computerized Maintenance Management System and Enterprise Asset Management solution from Fluke Corporation. The platform supports work order management, preventive maintenance scheduling, asset management, spare parts inventory, condition monitoring, and maintenance reporting.

Karina Brunoro Rosa Oliveira

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Timenow Joins eMaint Global Partner Network to Expand Asset Management Support for Industrial Clients News Provided By WhimPink November 17, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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