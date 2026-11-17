Keith Conlon is President and CEO of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, the leading luxury real estate firm in Dallas.

The Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov Team at Allie Beth Allman & Associates in Dallas has listed Casa de Ondas, a 14,000-square-foot home in the heart of Dallas, for $37.5 million.

Luxury Real Estate Leader Allie Beth Allman & Associates' $4 Billion in Current 2026 Sales Shatters 2025 Record

- Keith Conlon, President & CEO, Allie Beth Allman & AssociatesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corporate expansion, local wealth and a diverse regional economy continue to fuel steady demand for Dallas luxury homes as the market moves into the fourth quarter.That confidence underpins a resilient outlook for the final months of 2026, said Keith Conlon, president and CEO of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas' leading luxury real estate firm.“The very high-end luxury market in Dallas remains very strong with significant activity,” he said.That confidence has catapulted the luxury firm to another record year, surpassing $4 billion and breaking its 2025 total sales record, more than two months before the end of the year. The brokerage generated $1.053 billion in third-quarter sales.“There are real estate firms across the country that are struggling with transaction volume and high interest rates, but Dallas continues to attract companies, jobs, wealth and people, and those buyers are coming into the neighborhoods where we do much of our business,” Conlon said.He said well-priced luxury homes continue to attract serious buyers, particularly those between $2.5 million and $5 million. Buyers arriving from other markets are sustaining the activity, but it's the local families who continue to drive the luxury market by upgrading to bigger, more expensive homes as they invest for the long term, he said.“One thing that continues to amaze me is the amount of wealth and liquidity in Dallas,” Conlon said.“We also are seeing families helping younger generations purchase or upgrade their homes as they move into significant periods in their lives, like getting married, having children or moving into neighborhoods for the best schools.”The region's economic breadth helps support the outlook for a thriving real estate market. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas identifies finance, insurance, transportation and e-commerce as expanding local industry clusters, providing multiple sources of employment and investment.Dallas-Fort Worth also ranks first for the third consecutive year for commercial prospects and second in homebuilding in PwC and the Urban Land Institute's 2027 outlook. The proliferation of“Y'all Street,” the growing financial services sector in Uptown with billions of dollars in investment and thousands of future jobs, exemplifies the commercial expansion that Conlon said helps sustain residential demand.The housing market nevertheless varies by price point. Across Dallas-Fort Worth, September closings declined 6.6% from a year earlier, MetroTex data showed. Conlon said higher mortgage rates have made financing-dependent buyers more selective.“Interest rates will always fluctuate but the question is whether you can use current market conditions to your advantage and secure the house you really want,” he said.“A knowledgeable agent and a good lender can help buyers understand the tradeoffs.”Conlon said the second quarter and the traditionally slow, hot summer months were actually extremely strong for the company with June setting a monthly record at approximately $610 million and July surpassing $400 million for only the second time in its history. The company had recorded $1.051 billion in sales in the first quarter and $1.56 billion in the second quarter.Conlon said that through the third quarter, the company dominated the Park Cities with about 40% of the market against numerous competitors. Its volume there declined about 3% against an extraordinary 2025, compared with MLS volume declines of 20% to 30% at some competitors, he said.He said transactions were up about 8% and sales volume 23% year over year through September.He said there is no doubt that the market has shifted since the buying frenzy of the pandemic. Success for sellers now, he said, increasingly depends on pricing discipline and experienced representation.“Sellers may believe their home is worth a certain amount, but buyers no longer are automatically paying an aggressive asking price simply because a home is attractive or in a desirable location,” he said.“Sometimes, the initial price reflects the buyer's aspiration rather than the reality of today's market.”This is where experienced agents add value to a transaction as they bring neighborhood knowledge, relationships and insight into off-market properties, he said.“We're positioned to perform well when everybody is doing well, but when the market becomes more complicated, our experienced agents distinguish themselves,” Conlon said.“In that type of market, finding properties, pricing a property correctly and negotiating a transaction matters more, not less.Conlon said he is excited about a great finish to 2026 and an optimistic strong start to 2027.“Dallas buyers have choices. They're paying attention to interest rates and they're much more disciplined about value,” he said.“The best homes are still attracting buyers because Dallas continues to be one of the safest and strongest places in the country to own real estate.”

Ellen Sterner Sedeno

Sterner Sedeno & Associates

+1 214-546-8893

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Keith Conlon, President & CEO of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, talks about high demand for luxury real estate in Dallas.

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Dallas' Local Wealth, Relocations and Robust, Diverse Economy Drive Luxury Home Demand News Provided By Allie Beth Allman & Associates November 17, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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