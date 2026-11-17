The first domestic land-based Atlantic salmon producer aligns its corporate identity with nationwide scaling of commercial operations.

- Brandon Gottsacker, CEO & Co-FounderHIXTON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Fresh, the groundbreaking leader in domestic land-based aquaculture, has officially announced its corporate rebranding to Superior Salmon. The rebrand represents a definitive strategic evolution, focusing resources to accelerate its land-raised Atlantic salmon portfolio across the United States.This identity shift pivots the company from its legacy dual-focus aquaponic model into a specialized, high-growth salmon enterprise. Driven by a newly operational, re-invented facility in Albany, Indiana, Superior Salmon has unlocked a substantial increase in production capacity. This expanded multi-facility footprint in the Midwest positions the brand to supply a consistent weekly volume to retail and foodservice markets. Simultaneously, the company is adopting Superior Salmon as its operating trade name and launching SuperiorTM -a unified wordmark purposefully crafted to distill the company's mission and commitment to advancing domestic aquaculture into a definitive visual identity across every market vertical.While much of the industry remains dependent on complex overseas supply chains and traditional ocean-net pens, Superior Salmon delivers a higher standard from hatch to harvest. By raising fish on pristine, land-based farms in Wisconsin and Indiana, the company bypasses the environmental vulnerabilities and air-freight dependencies that lead to volatile pricing and inconsistent quality for imported salmon."Our transition to Superior Salmon reflects our maturation as a business," said Brandon Gottsacker, Co-founder and CEO. "We have built the infrastructure to move past proof-of-concept and into a nationwide scale. We are positioning ourselves as the sure choice for retail and culinary partners who cannot afford to choose between quality, nutrition, or supply chain stability."“With so many conflicting messages about seafood, our partners have told us they're looking for an option that makes sourcing easier and builds consumer confidence across the category,” said Chief Revenue Officer Nathan Hefti.“Superior Salmon answers that request through our production integrity, our exceptional nutrition, and our dedication to the future of American-raised aquaculture. We are setting a new industry standard and telling a story that elevates the entire category. Our new SuperiorTM brand mark serves as the anchor for that market leadership.”Superior Salmon is raised completely free of antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, microplastics, and neurotoxins, naturally delivering a clean, buttery flavor and delicate texture. This inherent quality and commitment to the highest standards of production are independently verified by the industry's most rigorous third-party assessments. The domestic land-raised RAS product is recognized as a Green Rated / "Best Choice" by the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program and holds a Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification. These prominent accolades serve to validate the strict farming integrity and exceptional standards already foundational to the Superior Salmon brand.The public brand rollout is now underway across digital touchpoints, with a phased deployment of the new SuperiorTM visual assets and retail packaging continuing through this winter and accelerating into 2027.About Superior SalmonHeadquartered in Hixton, Wisconsin, Superior Salmon is the premier land-based Atlantic salmon producer in the United States. Operating advanced, regenerative systems in Wisconsin and Indiana, the company provides a sustainable, domestic alternative to imported seafood. Raised entirely without antibiotics, hormones, or pesticides, Superior Salmon delivers clean, nutrient-dense fish containing twice the EPA and DHA Omega-3s per serving as compared to conventional alternatives.To learn more or explore wholesale opportunities, visit superiorsalmon.Follow updates about Superior Salmon on social media:. LinkedIn: linkedin/company/superior-salmon. Instagram: @superiorsalmonusa. Facebook: @superiorsalmonusa

Nathan Hefti

Superior Salmon

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Superior Fresh Announces Rebrand to Superior Salmon to Fuel U.S. Aquaculture Expansion News Provided By Superior Fresh November 17, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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