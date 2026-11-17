MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New franchise partners plan WorldKids® schools in both states, as schools in North Carolina and Pennsylvania enroll families ahead of opening

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldKidsSchool, a full-day language immersion early childhood education and childcare franchise, is expanding to Utah and Florida. Each new partnership covers the planned development of a WorldKidslanguage immersion early childhood education and childcare school serving children ages 2 months to 6 years. A franchise agreement has been signed in Utah, where the franchise partner is now looking for a school site. In Florida, the first WorldKids school is planned for the Coral Springs and Boca Raton area.With each new school, WorldKids brings its Spanish and Mandarin language immersion early childhood education and childcare programs to children ages 2 months to 6 years in a new community.WorldKids began franchising in July 2024. It has 11 schools in Washington and one in San Jose, Calif., which opened Sept. 28, 2026. Each school is locally owned and operated. The North Raleigh, N.C., school is now enrolling and is expected to open in November 2026. The Malvern, Pa., school is also enrolling, ahead of a planned January 2027 opening. A school in Columbus, Ohio, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, and a Naperville, Ill., school is coming soon.Nicole Chaudry, the company's founder and chief executive officer, said inquiries came in from many states soon after WorldKids made its franchise model available."We look at the states where families are moving and where more children need quality early childhood programs than there are programs available. Utah and Florida both fit that," Chaudry said. "The right partner is someone who walks into one of our classrooms and says, 'I could see my child here.'"Chaudry takes a hands-on approach to franchise leadership, making it a priority to connect personally with every franchise partner through both virtual and in-person meetings. She works alongside franchisees throughout their journey, from site selection and licensing to opening day, traveling to each location to provide on-the-ground support and help set every school up for long-term success.Children at WorldKids schools learn Spanish and Mandarin Chinese through play. Spanish starts in infancy, and Mandarin is added in the toddler years. WorldKidsfranchise partners also have the flexibility to offer a language other than Mandarin, such as French, based on the demographics, cultural diversity, and needs of their local community and territory. This allows each school to tailor its language immersion programs while maintaining the WorldKidseducational philosophy and standards.Chaudry started WorldKids in Seattle after she couldn't find a multilingual early childhood program for her son. She opened the first program in her home. Within three months it had a waitlist.Families can find a school at worldkidsschool/schools. Prospective franchise owners can learn more at worldkidsschool.About WorldKidsSchoolWorldKidsSchool is a full-day language immersion early childhood education and childcare franchise founded by Nicole Chaudry in January 2015. Its schools teach Spanish and Mandarin Chinese through a play-based curriculum with monthly global-culture themes, serving children generally from 2 months to 6 years old. WorldKids began franchising in July 2024 and has schools in Washington and California, schools now enrolling in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and new schools planned in Ohio, Illinois, Utah and Florida. Learn more at .Media contactWorldKidsSchool Media Relations...(425) 409-9130Image captionNicole Chaudry, founder and CEO of WorldKidsSchool, with WorldKids teachers and children.

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WorldKids School Expands Its Preschool Franchise to Utah and Florida News Provided By WorldKids School November 17, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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