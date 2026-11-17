Copenhagen Optimization's Build on Better Airport lets airports securely create apps tailored to their operations.

Copenhagen Optimization has introduced Build on Better Airport, giving airports new and secure ways to solve problems unique to their operation.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Copenhagen Optimization, a leader in airport operations optimisation, currently at over 50 airports, has introduced Build on Better Airport, an offering giving airports new and secure ways to solve problems unique to their operation without starting over with a separate vendor.Better Airport already helps airports forecast demand, plan and optimise resources, and run their operations. Build on Better Airport extends that foundation, enabling airport teams to create applications using the data and capabilities of the Better Airport products they use.While airports around the world have many of the same operational challenges, some are unique to individual airports. These are the kinds of airport-specific needs the initiative is designed to address.The new offering provides three routes.1. Airports build the appAirports can work with their own team to create applications using their Better Airport data and capabilities. Copenhagen Optimization partners with them to establish the appropriate access for their subscribed products.2. Airports build the app together with Copenhagen OptimizationAirports bring their operational knowledge and the challenge they want to solve and work in partnership with Copenhagen Optimization. Copenhagen Optimization brings its airport expertise to shape and build the application together.3. Airports obtain answers via AIAirports can explore how to ask questions about their Better Airport data in plain language. Copenhagen Optimization is bringing Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity to support this route, with tools, permissions, and availability confirmed for each setup.Airports are already using Better Airport as the foundation for applications built around their own operations.One airport, for example, is using an application to manage overnight aircraft parking requests from airlines. Another has a dashboard that brings live flight and stand information together for its bus teams. Other applications send stand and gate changes to the people who need them or produce allocation reports for shift briefings and handovers.Each application addresses a unique need, while building on the data and capabilities of the Better Airport platform already supporting the operation.Anders Dohn, CEO of Copenhagen Optimization, said:“Airports shouldn't have to choose between a proven operational platform and tools that fit the way their own airport works. With Better Airport at the core, they can build around their specific needs, with their own team or with us, and explore new ways to work with their data through AI. We're here to listen, bring our airport expertise, and help them solve the problems that they see first-hand.”Airports interested in exploring what's possible can discuss their needs, relevant product access, and the appropriate next step with Copenhagen Optimization at .

Ms C Williams-Fannin

Templemere PR

+44 7985 009232

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Copenhagen Optimization introduces Build on Better Airport in an industry-first move News Provided By Templemere PR November 17, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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