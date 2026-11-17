Dieter Weissenrieder, Raul Scheller & Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis at the Weiss-Aug Headquarters in East Hanover, NJ

Newly created leadership position strengthens operational alignment across the company's eight manufacturing facilities and supports continued growth.

- Dieter WeissenriederEAST HANOVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weiss-Aug, a leading provider of engineering solutions and precision manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raul Scheller as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 3, 2026. In this newly established role, Scheller will oversee the strategic leadership, integration, and operational performance of the company's eight manufacturing facilities. Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, President of Weiss-Aug, will shift her focus to business strategy and sales while closely working with Scheller.The appointment represents an important milestone in Weiss-Aug's continued growth and reinforces the company's commitment to operational excellence, collaboration, and delivering exceptional value to customers."Raul brings extensive manufacturing expertise and a proven track record of leading complex operations," said Dieter Weissenrieder, Chairman & CEO of Weiss-Aug. "As we continue to grow, this new leadership structure will help us strengthen collaboration across our facilities, improve operational efficiency, and ensure we remain positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers."As COO, Scheller will focus on aligning operational strategies across Weiss-Aug's manufacturing facilities, enhancing cross-functional collaboration, driving consistency in execution, and identifying opportunities to improve efficiency and performance. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to advance strategic initiatives and support the company's long-term growth objectives.Scheller holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also fluent in German and Spanish.The creation of the COO position reflects Weiss-Aug's ongoing investment in its leadership infrastructure as the organization continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities and serve customers across the medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, commercial, and industrial markets.With unified operational leadership across its eight manufacturing facilities, Weiss-Aug is further strengthening its ability to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions, maintain consistent quality standards, and provide the responsiveness and reliability customers expect.About Weiss-AugFounded in 1972, Weiss-Aug is a family-owned precision manufacturing company specializing in progressive metal stamping, insert molding, precision machining, and complex component assembly. With manufacturing operations across the United States & Mexico, Weiss-Aug provides vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions for customers in the medical, automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. The company combines decades of manufacturing expertise with advanced technologies and a commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term customer partnerships.For more information, visit .

Kevin Lemire

Weiss-Aug

+1 877-809-3477

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Weiss-Aug Appoints Raul Scheller as Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Weiss-Aug November 17, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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