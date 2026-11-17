MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Appointment strengthens the firm's ability to help governments and businesses convert AI and digital ambition into measurable value Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Farid Zahran as a Senior Managing Director in the Middle East Transformation practice, leading AI and Digital Transformation.

Mr. Zahran will advise government entities, national champions and other leading organisations across the region on translating AI and digital strategies into practical transformation programmes. His areas of expertise include AI-led enterprise reinvention, building AI-ready digital cores, developing digital products and platforms, improving customer experience and delivering transformation programmes focused on measurable value.

He will focus on clients across government and the public sector, energy and utilities, telecommunications and information, communications technology and financial services. His work will span leadership-level strategy and operating model design through to implementation, including data governance, enterprise platforms, customer journeys and performance management.

“Farid joins FTI Consulting at a pivotal time as organisations across the Middle East move from exploring the potential of AI to making complex decisions about where to invest, how to build the right foundations and how to deliver value responsibly,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East.“His combination of regional strategy experience, technology expertise and hands-on transformation leadership will strengthen our ability to help clients connect ambition with execution. I am delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Mr. Zahran brings more than 15 years of strategy and transformation experience across the GCC. Since 2012, he has held senior positions at several top-tier strategy consultancies in the region, advising leadership teams on AI and digital agendas, enterprise data and technology programmes, digital operating models and large-scale transformation.

“I am excited to join FTI Consulting and contribute to the continued growth of its transformation capabilities in the Middle East,” said Mr. Zahran.“Clients in the region have bold ambitions for AI and digital transformation, but real value depends on linking strategy to the operating model, technology foundation and delivery discipline required to make change happen. FTI Consulting's senior-led, multidisciplinary approach provides a strong platform to help clients move from ambition to measurable outcomes.

About FTI Consulting:

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025.