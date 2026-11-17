Mars Gulf Unveils The Future Of Shopping And Retail In The UAE: New Research Predicts A Shopper Journey Free Of Chores And Full Of Fun
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The global leader in snacks analyzed more than 180,000 global data signals to identify today's shopper demands, with implications for the future of retail in the UAE and wider Gulf Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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A two-pronged retail world: As agentic shopping assistants increasingly automate routine purchases, physical stores and digital shopping platforms will take on new shapes as playful discovery destinations shoppers choose to visit
Three core shopper demands: This retail evolution is driven by human needs and enabled by new technology: Effortless AI-driven purchasing, Personal curation and Experiential touchpoints that prioritize joy and community
Shaping the future together: Powered by this data, Mars predicts brands and retailers will need to work together to design holistic new shopping solutions to drive growth within the snacking category as legacy browsing and impulse shopping behaviors give way to predictive fulfillment that happens in the background
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Shopping will increasingly become a frictionless background service managed by AI assistants, freeing consumers to focus on what matters to them.
Physical stores and digital platforms will become more immersive destinations that shoppers choose to visit for discovery and entertainment.
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