MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The global leader in snacks analyzed more than 180,000 global data signals to identify today's shopper demands, with implications for the future of retail in the UAE and wider Gulf Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A two-pronged retail world: As agentic shopping assistants increasingly automate routine purchases, physical stores and digital shopping platforms will take on new shapes as playful discovery destinations shoppers choose to visit Three core shopper demands: This retail evolution is driven by human needs and enabled by new technology: Effortless AI-driven purchasing, Personal curation and Experiential touchpoints that prioritize joy and community Shaping the future together: Powered by this data, Mars predicts brands and retailers will need to work together to design holistic new shopping solutions to drive growth within the snacking category as legacy browsing and impulse shopping behaviors give way to predictive fulfillment that happens in the background

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – As the world continues to undergo a massive technological shift redefining how we live and shop, Mars, on behalf of its snacking business, has revealed new global insights on the future of shopping and retail. The findings come from the company's landmark study, which details how, over the next decade, routine grocery runs will become increasingly automated, paving the way for a brick-and-mortar renaissance and continued transformation of digital shopping platforms driven by discovery, play and community.

Together with consumer research experts Kantar and Synthesis, the study analyzed more than 180,000 global data signals1 across four continents-including stakeholder and expert interviews, channel and shopper publications, podcasts and global news-to identify changing demands that could redefine how people shop in the future. The UAE was among the top contributing markets to the global analysis.

Shopping will increasingly become a frictionless background service managed by AI assistants, freeing consumers to focus on what matters to them. Physical stores and digital platforms will become more immersive destinations that shoppers choose to visit for discovery and entertainment.

The ever-evolving shopper journey will be defined by a transformational duality in this next era:

The findings have particular relevance for the UAE, where digital commerce continues to grow alongside a strong culture of destination-led retail. According to Dubai Chambers, the UAE retail market is projected to reach US$75 billion in 2026, including US$10.8 billion in retail e-commerce. Meanwhile, PwC's regional consumer research indicates that physical stores remain a preferred shopping channel across the Middle East, even as consumers increasingly embrace online shopping.

“What makes these findings particularly interesting for the Gulf is what they could mean for the future of product discovery,” said Ahmed Abdel-Wahab, General Manager, Mars Gulf.

“For a category like snacking, where impulse and spontaneous choices play such an important role, the shift toward automated purchasing presents both an opportunity and a strategic challenge. As AI increasingly influences what goes into consumers' baskets, brands and retailers will need to find new ways to inspire discovery and encourage people to explore new products.”

As retailers and brands navigate this new landscape, they face a dual challenge: integrating into the predictive fulfilment systems that will power consumers' digital lives, while transforming retail into connected, sensory-rich destinations that reward people for visiting.

Behind these insights are three critical future shopper demands shaping how Mars is thinking about the future: Effortless, Personal and Experiential.

Effortless: AI-powered background restocking

The shift: Wandering grocery store aisles may soon become a thing of the past. Soon, agentic systems will make fast, informed recommendations based on preferences and inventory, requiring only shopper confirmation.

The data: According to BrightEdge, AI referrals to e-commerce brands jumped 752% year over year during the 2025 holiday season - and this is projected to grow to $788B by 2035.1

What's next: As consumers offload everyday chores to digital assistants, retailers must both earn a spot on automated lists and find new ways to spark spontaneity and curiosity in discovering new offerings.

Personal: Hyper-curated retail experiences

The shift: The shopper journey of tomorrow will feature personalized, highly relevant shortlists designed specifically for an individual - and, increasingly, their health and wellness goals.

The data: Today, 39% of consumers expect personalized online experiences according to TransUnion - a trend increasingly health-led, with mobile health and wellness apps projected to grow 15% annually through 2030.1

What's next: The next frontier of retail relies on e-commerce agents that personalize across the entire snacking spectrum - recommending protein-rich options before a workout, assembling treats for a party and honoring moments of indulgence - all while protecting consumer privacy.

Experiential: Immersive retail destinations

The shift: As routine shopping becomes effortless, consumers reclaim more time for what they truly enjoy. Retail becomes an immersive experience driven by culture and trends, both in store and online.

The data: Immersive brand spaces are seeing 15.3% year-over-year growth,1 while 22% of U.S. digital buyers already shop via livestream, according to eMarketer.

What's next: Storefronts showcase viral consumer trends, while shoppable moments embed themselves directly into social, gaming and streaming environments.

In the UAE, Mars Gulf is already exploring experience-led retail through Snackat | ‎snacks‎ at Union Coop's Mirdif store in Dubai. Developed with Mars as a trade partner, the concept brings together five Snacking Worlds featuring sampling, interactive games and product pairings. Arabic-first signage and locally inspired design connect the experience to the community it serves.

“The research reinforces why collaboration with our retail partners is so important. The future isn't simply about making shopping more convenient. It's also about creating experiences that give consumers new reasons to engage with our brands,” added Abdel-Wahab.

“Our work with Union Coop is one example of how we're bringing more discovery and interaction into the shopping experience. As the retail landscape evolves, we'll continue working with our partners to explore new ways to connect with shoppers and grow the snacking category.”

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.