MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Men's 3on3 team Akatsuki and Women's 3on3 team Hoop w Back secure their tickets to the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Manila, as the UAE National Finals bring basketball to the heart of BREDx for the first time Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: Two amateur teams. One extraordinary opportunity. Team Akatsuki and team Hoop w Back have been crowned the UAE champions of Red Bull Half Court 2026, earning the chance to represent the nation at the World Final in Manila, Philippines, on December 5.

Following two days of fast-paced, three-on-three basketball on November 13 and 14, the UAE National Finals brought together 16 qualifying teams, comprising eight men's and eight women's teams battle it out for the ultimate prize – a shot at competing against some of the world's best grassroots basketball talent.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the National Finals took place as part of a music and cultural festival, with Red Bull Half Court joining BREDx at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The two-day festival brought together basketball, live music, fashion, food and street culture, creating a new stage for the UAE's grassroots basketball community.

For these players, it's more than a trophy. It's the chance to take their passion beyond their local courts and show what UAE basketball is made of.

The action tipped off on Friday with a series of fiercely contested quarter-finals, before Saturday's semi-finals narrowed the field to four teams fighting for the two national titles.

In the women's final, Team Hoop w Back secured their second-ever victory, following their 2024 win, which earned them the opportunity to compete in New York. Returning in 2026, the team claimed another title with an impressive score of 11-7 further cementing their success in the competition.

The men's championship was equally hard-fought, as team Akatsuki took the title with a final score of 15-11.

More Than a Game:

Against the backdrop of BREDx, Red Bull Half Court brought the energy of street basketball into a festival celebrating the region's creative culture. With international artists including Central Cee and Bryson Tiller on the festival line-up, the National Finals became part of a wider weekend of music, fashion, food and entertainment.

The two-day event also featured a panel discussion with Amal Bin Haidar, an award-winning Emirati player and former captain of the UAE women's national basketball team, alongside an All-Stars Game and a skills challenge that gave fans and players the chance to get involved. Fans who participated won branded Red Bull Half-Court jerseys.

The festival setting brought a new dimension to the competition, connecting the sport with the music, creativity and community that have always been part of street basketball culture.

Giving Wings to Grassroots Talent:

Built on the belief that great talent can come from anywhere, Red Bull Half Court gives amateur players the opportunity to turn their love of basketball into something bigger.

That commitment to the grassroots game was also reflected in the revamp of the Umm Suqeim basketball court in Dubai, which featured Red Bull athlete and Dubai Basketball player Dzanan Musa, alongside the ABA League trophy won by Dubai Basketball. The initiative highlighted the importance of local courts as places where young players can develop their skills, connect with their communities and pursue their basketball ambitions.

The global tournament puts its own spin on traditional three-on-three basketball, rewarding attacking play through its distinctive Own the Court rule, which gives the highest-scoring team in each group an additional route to qualification, even if it hasn't won the most games.

Now, the UAE's two national champions are preparing for their biggest challenge yet, as they head to Manila to take on teams from around the world.