MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ajman 2026 runs from 24 November to 1 December at Emirates Hall, with free admission and daily opening hours from 10 am to midnight. Books start from AED 2 for registered members, with discounts of up to 90% on selected titles. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ajman, UAE – November 2026: Big Bad Wolf Books announced the return of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ajman 2026, which will run for eight days from Tuesday, 24 November to Tuesday, 1 December 2026 at Emirates Hall (Emirates Hospitality Centre), Al Jurf 2, Ajman. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Ajman Culture Centre, in partnership with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media and with the support of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), a partner of Big Bad Wolf Books.

The 2026 edition will bring over 500,000 books to readers across Ajman and the Northern Emirates, with discounts of up to 90% on selected titles. Admission is free, and the sale will open daily from 10 am to midnight.

Majid Al Nuaimi, Director of Investments and Partnerships at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books UAE, said,“This return comes at a meaningful time. Last month, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, approved the Ajman Lifelong Learning Strategic Framework, which emphasises inclusive access to learning and its role in family and community life.”

“The purpose of Big Bad Wolf Books Sale complements this ambition. Books offer people a way to explore ideas, develop their interests and continue learning at every age. Making them more accessible helps bring those opportunities into everyday life,” he added.

Abdallah Alobeidly, Director of the Events, Programmes and Talents Section at the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said,“The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale represents an important platform to connect communities with books, ideas and creativity, bringing together publishers and audiences to engage with one another. By bringing a wide and diverse selection of books closer to readers, it encourages people of all ages to explore new subjects, discover new perspectives and develop a stronger relationship with reading.”

The collection spans over 10,000 titles, with 58% of the titles new compared with the previous Ajman edition, giving returning visitors more to discover. Readers can explore picture books, comics, young adult fiction and thrillers, alongside science, history, biographies, self-development and lifestyle titles. Activity books, colouring books and bedtime stories also offer plenty of choice for younger readers.

Family favourites include J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter complete collection box set at AED 200, compared with a recommended retail price (RRP) of AED 1,265. Jeff Kinney's 12-book Diary of a Wimpy Kid collection is also available as a box set at AED 200, compared with an RRP of AED 544.

Tween readers can pick up Dork Diaries 15: Tales from a Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renée Russell (hardback, AED 40). Pokémon Search and Find: Adventures in Galar (AED 27) and Bluey and Friends: A Sticker & Activity Book (AED 18) offer further options for younger readers.

Thriller readers can pick up Freida McFadden's The Housemaid (AED 27), while Satoshi Yagisawa's Days at the Morisaki Bookshop (AED 49) offers a gentler story set in a second-hand bookshop. Non-fiction readers can choose from James Clear's Atomic Habits (AED 65), a self-development bestseller on building better habits, Jay Shetty's 8 Rules of Love (AED 35) and Walter Isaacson's biography Elon Musk (hardback, AED 49 against an RRP of AED 212).

Registered Big Bad Wolf Books members can access Unbelievable Deals on selected promotional books from AED 2, subject to availability and a two-unit limit, alongside specially priced clearance titles. On eligible English-language books at ordinary event sale prices, registered members receive an instant rebate of AED 10 for spending AED 200 to below AED 300, AED 20 for spending AED 300 to below AED 400, or AED 35 for spending AED 400 or more, on a single receipt.

Students, educators, librarians and members of approved libraries will get 5 per cent off on a minimum of three eligible books per receipt. Approved institutions will get 8 per cent off on purchases of AED 2,000 or more, and approved bulk buyers 10 per cent off on purchases of AED 8,000 or more. Offers cannot be combined, and terms and exclusions apply.

Ahead of the sale, an online contest runs from 17 to 21 November, with three winners each receiving an AED 150 book voucher. UAE residents aged 18 and above can enter by following @bigbadwolf on Instagram, liking the contest post, sharing it to their Stories and commenting with two tagged friends. Winners will be announced on 23 November.

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS:

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. What began as a bold idea to make books more affordable has since grown into the World's Biggest Book Sale - and a global reading advocacy movement.

More than just a book sale, Big Bad Wolf champions access to reading by bringing millions of books to communities at unprecedented prices. Since its inception, the sale has toured over 55 cities across 17 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Kenya, and most recently, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - with no signs of slowing down.

Big Bad Wolf offers books at extraordinary discounts, reaching up to 95% off in selected markets. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to cultivate reading habits worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible to everyone.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf believes in the transformative power of books - to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, empower minds, and encourage people to dream beyond their circumstances. By removing price barriers, Big Bad Wolf continues to create meaningful pathways to reading for readers of all ages, across cultures and borders.