Bangladesh Police Tighten Security in Dhaka Amid Rising Political Fears

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI): The Bangladesh police have intensified search operations and tightened security across Dhaka on Wednesday amid mounting political tensions over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's possible return to the country in December, with security personnel inspecting vehicles at various locations. Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday, with a police station and several vehicles allegedly set on fire despite heightened security measures.

"Fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district, where a police station in Tungipara and several vehicles were set on fire, though details are still awaited," police spokesperson Kamarun Munira told ANI by phone, without elaboration. "Leaders and activists of the activity-banned Awami League and the banned Chhatra League have attacked and set fire to the Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj. On Tuesday evening, they first marched to surround the police station, later attacking the premises and setting fire to multiple vehicles inside the compound", the daily Prothan Alo reported.

This comes amid mounting political tensions after a Dhaka court on Tuesday granted a seven-day remand of former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor and Awami League leader Mohammad Saeed Khokon in connection with a case related to the killing of a man during the July 2024 uprising. Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police sought 10 days of remand to question Khokon in connection with the killing of Abdul Motaleb during the July Uprising, according to local media reports. Khokon was detained by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) from his residence in Dhaka's Baridhara area at around 7 am on Tuesday. He was subsequently handed over to the detectives and later produced before the court by the DB.

According to local media reports, State Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi supported the police's request for remand, while senior lawyer Abu Sayeed Sagor sought bail for Khokon and cancellation of the remand order. Investigators have alleged that Khokon helped orchestrate the crackdown on protesters during the July 2024 uprising by directing members of the Chhatra League, Jubo League and other Awami League-affiliated organisations to attack demonstrators. He allegedly provided them with money and weapons. The remand petition also accused him of organising surprise party marches after the fall of the Awami League government and maintaining contact with senior party leaders who are currently in hiding. Investigators further alleged that Khokon had planned activities to destabilise the country.

The case pertains to the killing of Abdul Motaleb, who was shot dead during a procession near the Zigatola bus stand in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on August 4, 2024. Motaleb's father, Abdul Matin, filed the case at Dhanmondi Police Station on August 26, 2024, following the fall of the Awami League government. The case names 176 people, including then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader. Khokon's arrest came amid mounting political tensions following Sheikh Hasina's announcement that she would return to Bangladesh in December. Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have reportedly become increasingly active in different parts of the country. Although the activities of the Awami League have been banned in Bangladesh, incidents of violence have continued to be reported in various areas, with the banned party being blamed for several such activities. Gopalganj, Sheikh Hasina's home district, has witnessed some of the significant incidents of violence. Amid the evolving political situation, police and other law enforcement agencies have intensified operations against Awami League leaders and activists. Searches have also been intensified in the capital, Dhaka, as authorities step up action against members of the party and its affiliated organisations. Khokon's arrest is part of these ongoing actions. Khokon, the son of former undivided Dhaka mayor Mohammad Hanif, became the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2015. He later won the Dhaka-6 parliamentary constituency as an Awami League candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, according to local media reports. (ANI)