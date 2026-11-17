

Amazon's investment in Anthropic was not made to make a quick buck, Jassy said when asked about his plans following Anthropic's listing.

“We plan on being holders of their stock and equity for long period of time,” Andy Jassy told CNBC in an exclusive interview. Anthropic is scheduled to list under the ticker ANT on November 19.

Amazon's (AMZN) chief executive officer Andy Jassy doubled down on the company's ownership in Anthropic by saying he does not intend to sell and plans on staying invested for a long period of time in an interview with CNBC.

“The pace at which Anthropic has grown their business, I don't think I've seen anything like it in recent memory,” Jassy told CNBC in a televised interview.“We plan on being holders of their stock and equity for long period of time.”

A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing showed that Amazon will hold 14.7% of Anthropic's total capital stock following the IPO and a concurrent private placement. At the same time, hyperscaler peer Google will hold about 13.7%.

Windfall Gains For Amazon And Google?

Anthropic (ANT) expects to price its IPO above $80 a share, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, higher than the previously indicated range of $70 to $78.

Pricing is not expected to be finalized until Wednesday, and Nvidia's earnings performance on Tuesday will play a role in it, the report said.

Moreover, pricing translates directly into expanded equity value for Anthropic's backers, especially Amazon and Google. A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed that Google will control 1.8 billion shares post-offering, valued at $144 billion, calculated at $80 a share.

Meanwhile, Amazon will initially retain 1.9 billion shares, valued at $152 billion, though the cloud giant possesses convertible debt instruments capable of being exchanged for equity. Should Amazon fully exercise its conversion rights, its position could reach 3.5 billion shares.

“We're believers in Anthropic...and we did not invest in them to turn around and make a quick buck,” Jassy added.

Combined, both tech firms will control 28.4% of total capital stock, a stake rising near 36% assuming full debt conversion by Amazon.

How Did ANT Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, with 'extremely high' retail chatter.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.