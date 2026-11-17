MENAFN - GetNews) Third Brookhaven project for the California cleanroom builder will enclose a new beamline focused on quantum computing and information science research.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - November 17, 2026 - American Cleanroom Systems, a designer and builder of modular cleanrooms since 1976, has been awarded a contract to build a cleanroom cabin for the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II) at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York.

NSLS-II is a U.S. Department of Energy user facility that produces X-rays more than 10,000 times brighter than the laboratory's original light source. Because the beam delivers so many photons, researchers can collect data in milliseconds and capture 3D video of physical reactions, such as lithium ions moving inside a battery while it charges.

The American Cleanroom Systems cleanroom cabin will enclose the INF beamline, giving scientists a controlled environment for experiments at its end stations. The beamline's main scientific focus is the study of materials relevant to quantum computing and information science, along with electronic characterization at a scale of about 10 nanometers.

The cabin will use the company's proprietary modular wall system, a trapezoidal equipment platform, a custom chilled-water air handler and HEPA filtration. Together these systems control noise, temperature, humidity, vibration and airborne particles, the conditions that sensitive beamline experiments depend on. (For more on how air handling shapes this kind of environment, see the company's article on the role of mechanical engineering in cleanroom design.)

"Beamline research leaves no margin for a drifting temperature or a stray particle," said Anthony Chien, President of American Cleanroom Systems. "Brookhaven has trusted us with two cleanrooms before this one, and we're proud to build the enclosure for research that could shape the future of quantum computing."

Brookhaven National Laboratory selected American Cleanroom Systems for its experience building technically demanding cleanrooms for U.S. National Laboratories. This is the company's third cleanroom project at Brookhaven.

A 30-year record with U.S. National Laboratories and agencies

American Cleanroom Systems has built cleanrooms for:



Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

NASA Cape Canaveral

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (CERL) National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)



About American Cleanroom Systems

Founded in 1976, American Cleanroom Systems has built more than 750 modular cleanrooms nationwide, ranging from ISO-4 to ISO-8. Its expertise includes medical device, semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceutical and R&D cleanrooms. The company's customers include Facebook, Google, Apple, IBM, Intel, Boeing, BAE, Raytheon, Lockheed, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Siemens Medical, Allergan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Roche Diagnostics, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Texas A&M and the University of Notre Dame. American Cleanroom Systems provides cleanroom quotes in 48 hours.