MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Trump administration plans to press ahead with efforts to block imports of Chinese data centre equipment despite pushback from Amazon, Google, Meta and other US technology companies, people briefed on the matter said.

Reuters reported in August that the Federal Communications Commission was seeking to ban US imports of new models of Chinese optical transceivers, which allow data to travel over fiber-optic cables at the speed of light within data centres, over national security concerns.

But the measure has faced more opposition than was previously known, with Amazon, Google, Meta, CoreWeave and Cisco joining Microsoft in a meeting with White House officials earlier this year previously reported by Reuters. US firms could need up to a decade to comply with any such mandate, the executives told the officials, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The lobbying had raised doubts over whether the measure would go ahead. But it is moving forward, three additional people familiar with the matter said, emphasizing that it could still get shelved if sentiment within the administration changes.

Shares of US optical transceiver makers rose after the news, with Coherent up 2.2% and Lumentum up 1.5%.

The momentum is thanks in part to revelations about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which have fueled renewed calls in Washington for a tougher stance against Chinese technology threats.

The FCC, Amazon, Google, Meta, CoreWeave and Cisco did not respond to requests for comment. Microsoft declined to comment. A White House official declined to comment on the lobbying or the measure's progress but said recent FCC actions barring Chinese technology and other foreign equipment have resulted in billions in investments into US manufacturing, and thousands of new American jobs.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing "firmly opposes the US overstretching the concept of national security" and urges the Trump administration to "stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions."

"China will continue to do what is necessary to firmly defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," it added.

China hawks in Washington are concerned Chinese transceivers could be used by Beijing to steal data, install malware or disrupt service at US data centres.

China boasts two-thirds of the global market for optical transceivers, according to Counterpoint Research. Chinese firms like Eoptolink and Zhongji Innolight, which was added to the Pentagon's list of Chinese military-backed companies, dominate global supply, counting top American hyperscalers among their customers.

US-based Coherent and Lumentum produce technology that competes with them but lack the scale to replace Chinese vendors, according to a report by the Foundation for American Innovation.

One of the people said the US firms raised the prospect of retaliation from China, in the form of a ban on the export of indium phosphide, a critical mineral needed for US firms to produce their own optical transceivers.

Trump has taken a more dovish approach to China in his second term, as he faces down Beijing's export controls on rare-earth minerals, which underpin tech manufacturing everywhere.

But the FCC has been a notable exception, successfully barring imports of new models of Chinese drones, robots, power inverters and routers over the last year.

The Huang revelations have added to the pressure on the administration by turning a spotlight on cases of Nvidia AI chips being smuggled to China that went unaddressed by the Commerce Department.

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