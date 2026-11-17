MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was eyeing one-on-one meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, as he embarked on an Asian tour in search of diplomatic wins after a bruising election defeat at home.

The comments came barely an hour after he arrived for a key summit in the Philippines, where about 2,000 demonstrators carrying banners reading "Trump out now" and "Reject Pax Silica" - a reference to a US supply chain initiative - were facing off with police.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a sideline meeting with the leaders of the so-called Quad countries, Trump said he would happily meet with Putin if the opportunity arose at his next stop - the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in China's blade-->





US President Donald Trump speaks during an official dinner at the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila, Philippines, on November 17, 2026. (AFP)

"If it's available, I would do that," Trump told reporters as he stood for photos with fellow Quad leaders Narendra Modi of India, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australia's Anthony Albanese.

He added that North Korea's Kim "would like" to meet in China, hours after Beijing said it had no information about an encounter between the two.

Trump's Quad meeting at the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit was the security alliance's first since his January 2025 return to power.

While the Quad - broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence - has quietly progressed in deepening coordination, the short time allotted for Tuesday's meeting meant it was unlikely to extend beyond pleasantries, Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution told AFP.

The timing, however, was significant, he said, given the historic meeting Trump will attend with China's President Xi Jinping and Putin in just two blade-->





Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reacts as US President Donald Trump speaks during an official dinner at the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila on November 17, 2026. (AFP)

"It's a way of inoculating Trump against criticism of caving to authoritarians when he meets with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen," Hass said.

While ASEAN leaders have spent three days grappling with a raft of regional issues, the spectre of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a "countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism" while touting Beijing's own expanding trade with the bloc.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canada's Mark Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market.

Tuesday, a combative Trump showed no let-up in his trade war with Beijing, saying the US would catch China in rare earths production "within 10 months".

"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," he said.

Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members.

Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special licence, as the countries were said to represent a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion".

Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate "trusted access" for firms based in the city-state.

Trump will meet Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos at the presidential palace today before heading to Shenzhen.

Hayley Channer, economic security director at the Sydney-based US Studies Centre, said the Manila visit was "likely because the US is trying to further its Pax Silica initiative, to build a complete mine-to-chip supply chain".

Aimed at countering China's dominance in semiconductors and rare earths, the initiative has been the focus of months of protests in the Philippines, as its flagship 1,620-hectare (about 4,000-acre) AI manufacturing hub north of Manila threatens to displace Indigenous families.

"We are gathered here today to call for the stop of Pax Silica and to save the lands of the Filipino people," Mariposa, a 21-year-old drag queen, told AFP at Tuesday's protest while wearing a long black cape emblazoned with the words "Pax Silica Sashay Away!"

US Ambassador Lee Lipton said last week that a long-rumoured deal signing for the site would not take place during the president's visit.

As the ASEAN summit came to a close on Tuesday, President Marcos touted the bloc's signing of a Digital Economy Framework Agreement - aimed at streamlining digital trade and cross-border payments - as its signature achievement.

But he also acknowledged the failure to deliver a "Code of Conduct" on the South China Sea between ASEAN and China during the Philippines' year as bloc chair.

Marcos told reporters that "85-90% of it has actually been done", leaving the ball in Singapore's court when it takes the ASEAN reins next year.

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