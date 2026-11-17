MENAFN - Gulf Times) A section of the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula appeared to be lying in rubble in the water Tuesday after Ukraine hit the road-and-rail link with missiles in a brazen overnight attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the strike as "unprecedented" and a justified retaliation for Russia's barrages of its infrastructure in the almost-five years since Moscow invaded.

Traffic was completely halted, with local Russian-installed officials on the peninsula urging locals not to panic and saying the delivery of food and essentials would not be affected.

Moscow also launched attacks on key Ukrainian bridges, firing ballistic missiles at two major river crossings in Kyiv.

The wave of attacks comes ahead of a historic meeting of the Chinese, US and Russian leaders, and could disrupt Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to cast the meeting as a new Yalta: an image of unassailable world leaders dividing up spheres of influence.

Zelensky had warned of a major Russian attack in the days leading up to Thursday's meeting in China's Shenzhen, when Putin meets Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

"We have repeatedly offered Russia steps towards de-escalation - and every proposal has been met with loud rejection," Zelensky said on social media, posting footage of a Ukrainian missile approaching the bridge in the dark of night.

"We are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he said.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, one of the opening moves in what became a deadly war between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Ukraine's SBU security service said one of the bridges metal arches "and the road span beneath it have been completely destroyed."

"The central arch and spans have collapsed, and the rail section has suffered critical damage," Kyiv's defence ministry added.

Images published by the SBU showed piles of concrete rubble laying on the base - the bridge broken in two parts with a clean gap, several dozen meters wide, in the middle.

The Kremlin said the bridge - a symbol of Putin's rule and Russia's annexation of Crimea - would be "restored and will be even better than before."

An emergency government commission was to convene on Tuesday to assess the damage and the repair work.

Russia's defence ministry said it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones in a major overnight barrage - the second-highest one-day figure this year.

Two people were killed in Crimea in the attack, the Russian-installed governor said.

The strike on the bridge comes as Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure intensified with the onset of winter.

AFP reporters in Kyiv heard waves of attacks as Russia fired missiles and drones at the city overnight.

Both the Northern and Southern bridges in the capital - key bridges across the Dnipro river that form part of the city ringroad - were hit.

Traffic was suspended, causing gridlock Tuesday morning.

Russia's army confirmed it had hit both bridges in a "massive attack" on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted a video from the Northern Bridge showing debris strewn across the road.

The strikes on Kyiv also disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, he said.

The wave of strikes comes as the US renews its push for an end to the war.

But diplomatic efforts have so far failed to reach a breakthrough, with fighting grinding into another winter.

Moscow wants a sweeping deal to rewrite "Europe's security architecture" as part of any agreement to halt the fighting.

Russia has previously demanded curbs on Nato's presence in central and eastern Europe and restrictions on the deployment of foreign troops and hardware to Ukraine.

Kyiv and Europe are resisting any attempts to overhaul the continent's post-Cold War defence, calling for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war before any discussion of terms.

Zelensky has raised alarm that the Shenzen meeting could be a Yalta-like "redistribution of spheres of influence" for the 21st century.

The 1945 Yalta summit - held in Crimea, then part of the Soviet Union - saw US president Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-WWII territorial boundaries.

Crimean peninsula Volodymyr Zelensky strike ballistic missiles