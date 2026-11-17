Jordan Defeats Australia 2-0 In Friendly Football Match In Doha
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The national football team defeated Australia 2-0 on Tuesday evening in an international friendly match at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as both sides prepare for upcoming competitions.
Mousa Al-Taamari opened the scoring for Jordan in the 33rd minute, before Ali Olwan sealed the victory in second-half stoppage time (90+3) following a fast counterattack initiated by Ghaith Al-Madadha, who set up Olwan to slot the ball home.
Jordan started the match with Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Abdallah Nasib, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Amer Jamous, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mohannad Abu Taha, Anas Badawi, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, and Mousa Al-Taamari.
The coaching staff made several second-half substitutions introducing Ali Olwan, Ghaith Al-Madadha, Ahmad Assaf, Ahmad Abdrabuh, Ibrahim Sadeh, Odeh Al-Fakhouri, and Mohammad Abu Hasheesh to assess squad readiness and evaluate players' technical and physical condition.
Playing in front of a strong turnout of Jordanian supporters, the national team maintained tactical discipline throughout the encounter to preserve their lead until the final whistle.
//Petra// AF
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