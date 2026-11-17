MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call on Tuesday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations across various sectors.

They also reviewed regional developments, focusing on ongoing efforts to reduce escalation, restore calm, and bolster security and stability across the region.

Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Jordanian and Qatari support for all efforts aimed at reaching a resolution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and leads to a comprehensive agreement addressing all root causes of the crisis, paving the way for sustainable regional security and stability.

//Petra// AF