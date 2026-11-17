Russian Strike On Central Vinnytsia Injures Four
“ Preliminary reports indicate that three people sustained acoustic barotrauma, while another person suffered an acute stress reaction,” the statement said.
All four are in stable condition.Read also: Russian drone strikes parking lot in Vinnyts ia, killing one woman and injuring another
As reported, Russian forces struck a civilian infrastructure facility in central Vinnytsia.
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