MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov reported the attack on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“ Preliminary reports indicate that three people sustained acoustic barotrauma, while another person suffered an acute stress reaction,” the statement said.

All four are in stable condition.

Russian drone strikes parking lot inia, killing one woman and injuring another

As reported, Russian forces struck a civilian infrastructure facility in central Vinnytsia.