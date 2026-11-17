MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made on the Swedish government's website.

The funding will go toward bolstering Ukraine's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson emphasized that Sweden's support for Ukraine is long-term, substantial, and based on the country's actual needs.

“Sweden will support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the minister said.

He noted that additional contributions to initiatives supplying military equipment and ammunition help address the Ukrainian military's priority needs amid continued Russian attacks.

Missiles and equipment: Sweden, UK to help arm Ukraine'sfighter jets

Of the total amount, approximately SEK 200 million will be allocated to the PURL initiative, while another SEK 180 million will go toward the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (Ramstein format), President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's key needs and priorities with Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara.

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