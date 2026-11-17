MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this at a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Together with Norway, we will make a substantial contribution to funding a PURL package. It will include U.S. weapons systems that are not available in Europe. Each country will contribute $300 million,” Pistorius said.

The German defense minister stressed that air defense remains the top priority of Germany's military assistance to Ukraine.

“Our priority is air defense. We have established large-scale programs to supply guided missiles for Patriot systems,” the minister said.

He added that Germany would continue supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T systems and related missiles. Preparations are also underway to integrate IRIS-T missiles into Norway's NASAMS air defense systems.

Read also: Germany to supply Ukraine with new radars for future Freyja air defense system – Pistorius

“This will give Ukraine greater flexibility in n the operational deployment of these munitions,” Pistorius explained.

He also said Germany had arranged for the swift delivery of the 20mm ammunition needed for Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets to engage jet-powered drones, as well as the provision of new high-performance radars to improve air situational awareness in the air domain.

According to the minister, Germany will continue to support Ukraine as it faces another particularly difficult winter.

As Ukrinform previously reported, earlier on Tuesday, Pistorius announced that Germany would contribute $300 million to a new PURL package, aimed primarily at strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with missiles for Patriot systems.

Photo: video screenshot