MENAFN - The Conversation) For more than 60 years, the University of Virginia's Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) has collected information about children who seemingly recall past lives. Its digitized database contains 2,254 records with more than 200 variables for each case. Most of these children provided enough detail to unambiguously identify a previous identity.

Based on 1,678 matched cases (released as open data ), DOPS researchers found that an unexpected death was associated with a shorter“intermission period” before rebirth. This study has generated wide coverage in English and Spanish media.

Most news outlets highlight these findings as“striking.” However, as a causal inference specialist, I think the pattern in the DOPS study might reflect something much simpler and less exciting: selection bias.

Unexpected deaths are more likely to be newsworthy. News archives, in turn, are the type of source that DOPS researchers use to identify potential matches. This selection effect builds up over time and can easily explain the main study findings.

The bullfighter

K's story is not part of the DOPS database, but is typical of children's statements about past lives. I learned about it through K's mother, Made. She shared her story online after viewing a social media reel about reincarnation.

I reached out to Made because very few cases had been studied in Latin America; none in my native Ecuador. Made told me that K was three years old when he sat on his bed and spontaneously began telling Made and her husband about having lived as a bullfighter in Spain.

K told them he remembered a bull stuck its horn in his stomach.“Here,” he said, lifting his T-shirt and putting his finger above the left hip, where he has a birthmark. The bull goring had caused him severe pain and he was taken to the hospital.“Then I died, and after that I woke up with you two,” Made recalls him saying.

Birthmarks or birth defects are not unheard of among children who seemingly recall past lives. However, a deep emotional involvement is the key component. Made says that after explaining his death, K talked about his previous family and how much he missed them.“He had tears in his eyes when he talked about his other mum,” Made told me.

Both of K's parents were dumbfounded, as neither had ever entertained the idea that reincarnation was real.“My husband is Catholic and I am evangelical Christian,” Made says.

At the time - nine years ago - the family lived in Quito, Ecuador, and neither parent had ever visited Spain. According to them, there had been no references to that country, let alone bullfighting, as they only allowed K to watch age-appropriate content.

Biology and memory

Biology does not provide straight answers about children who seemingly recall past lives, but the field is exploring a question relevant to it: what mechanisms allow for memory transmission outside of the brain and between generations?

Biologist Michael Levin started experimenting with Planaria - flatworms with a remarkable ability to regenerate severed parts - because he wanted to know if they would retain memories in a regenerated head. These invertebrates have most of the same neurotransmitters humans do and have become an influential model for the study of the brain.

Levin conducted a simple experiment that took advantage of the planaria's proclivity to always examine unknown terrain. The results showed that the worms seemed to remember the terrain, even though Levin had chopped their entire heads off. The study suggests“that some trace of memory is stored in locations distributed beyond the brain.”

Levin later suggested that researchers should look at epigenetic mechanisms (factors that influence gene expression),“but this alone doesn't begin to explain it.” In a recent interview, DOPS researcher Philip Cozzolino shared researchers' plans to search for epigenetic signatures in children who claim to recall a past life, particularly among those who seem to behave as if they have survived trauma.

In a 2005 review of a book about children's past life memories, Levin discussed the flatworm model in that context, noting that it“doesn't take us all the way to a discarnate entity, and may or may not apply to higher vertebrates, but it provides a foot-hold to begin, giving biologists an experimentally tractable entry-point into the process of how information could be imposed on a forming brain from outside the brain.”

In 2023, a study conducted on roundworms (C. Elegans) suggested that associative memories may be transferred across generations.

More recently, biologist Martha R. Weiss held an about butterflies' learning and memory. She shared the findings of her youngest-ever collaborator - 10-year-old Jo Nagai - who had just confirmed that his butterflies recalled associations they had learned as caterpillars.

Then, he pushed the study further. Weiss reported that Jo“found persistence of memory into the next generation. And right now we are writing up his results for publication.”

Addressing selection bias

We know there are cases out there that have never been studied because people like Made didn't approach anyone. These cases involve people who share their stories online but are not part of any database. Looking at the same social media reel that Made saw, you could see dozens of parents claiming at least some partial resemblance to the prototypical case of“rebirth syndrome” that encompasses narrative, biological, emotional and behavioural components.

There is a straightforward way to address selection bias. Rather than waiting for families to approach researchers when a child reports a troubling memory, researchers could directly ask all families instead.

Talking to a full crowd at the Behind and Beyond the Brain Symposium, which I attended in April 2026, former DOPS director Jim Tucker shared some preliminary results.

They started with a convenience sample of mothers in Virginia. When Tucker looked at the numbers, the proportion was so high he thought something had gone wrong. DOPS then developed an 11-item assessment and established a threshold to make sure the measure was robust. Then, they improved the target population.

Using a nationally representative sample of English-speaking mothers in the United States with children ages 5 to 13 (whom they have raised since the child was 3), DOPS researchers found that 6.9 per cent of mothers reported having the type of emotionally meaningful interaction Made had with K.

The path forward

Psychological research into people who claim to remember past lives has historically studied only a very small number of individuals. Not only due to stigma (you can start with the intention of disproving the phenomena ) but precisely because it was assumed the cases were extremely rare.

The high prevalence of“rebirth syndrome” opens the door to population-level studies. Developmental cohorts - study designs that regularly ask parents about many aspects of a child's life over time - could firmly establish associations between these memories and many other facets of the human psyche. DOPS, for example, found that people who recall past lives as the opposite sex are significantly more likely to display gender non-conforming traits.

I look forward to the day when researchers embrace the study of the“rebirth” phenomenon (even if they ultimately attribute it to fantasy). Taking a first step could be as simple as incorporating DOPS' 11-item assessment into their existing studies.

Such a small choice could reshape not only how we understand the interplay between memory and biology, but also our understanding of where we come from, the nature of mind and the deeper questions about human existence that science has rarely had the opportunity to explore.