

Associate Professor in Antarctic and Island Conservation Science, Queensland University of Technology Associate Professor, Adelaide University

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Justine Shaw is an Associate Professor in Antarctic and island conservation science at Queensland University of Technology & Adelaide University.

She is a researcher with the Australian Research Council Special Research Initiative "Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future". She leads research on Antarctic biodiversity and island ecosystems, including invasive species impacts and management.

Justine uses decision science to work collaboratively with conservation managers and policy makers. Her research has impact, she works closely with government to provide high-quality science that inform decisions. Justine has a large global research network, having worked in Australia, South Africa, the sub-Antarctic, Antarctica and the Arctic.

Justine is an advocate for gender equity and inclusivity in STEMM, she has been volunteering and mentoring people in this space for many years. She was an executive member of the Australian Academy of Science, Early Mid-Career Research Forum. She is co-founder of Women in Polar Science Network.

Justine is a co-founder of Homeward Bound, a not for profit, global initiative for women in STEMM and a director of the not-for-profit Landscape Recovery Foundation.

–present Senior Research Fellow in Antarctic and island conservation science, Queensland University of Technology

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