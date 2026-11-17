MENAFN - The Conversation) Finishing high school does not automatically mean a student will get an ATAR. While this rank allows students to apply for university study, many unis now admit students without an ATAR. But some students might also finish Year 12 without an ATAR or a high school certificate, while others never complete high school.

A new study, published today by The Smith Family, looks at the experiences of 2,070 young people facing disadvantage.

It found students' senior school study pathways, and whether they complete Year 12, are shaped during their earlier years of high school.

The report

Researchers tracked students' school and post-school journeys over six years, starting from when they began Year 11 in 2021.

As part of the study, students were surveyed annually, and researchers conducted interviews with more than 50 students over several years. The report also included analysis of student attendance and achievement data.

Participants were recruited from all Australian states and territories, with about 69% from metropolitan areas and 31% from regional and remote locations.

The survey group included Indigenous Australian and Torres Strait Islander students, students with disability and health conditions, and those with families from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The young people who completed the survey were roughly representative of the cohort of Year 10 students participating in The Smith Family's“Learning for Life” program in 2020. The program seeks to support children in families experiencing financial disadvantage.

What the report found

The report outlines four main pathways young people follow during their high school years:

1. Finish Year 12 with an ATAR. This is the national rank showing a student's relative academic position compared to their age-group peers.

2. Finish Year 12 with a Senior Secondary Certificate of Education without earning an ATAR. For instance, in Victoria, students can be awarded an official Year 12 certificate by receiving a passing grade for each subject without sitting end-of-year exams.

3. Finish Year 12 without a certificate of education. Some students go directly into alternative pathways, such as apprenticeships or a full-time job. Others may withdraw because of personal factors preventing them from meeting requirements for completion.

4. Leave school before finishing Year 12.

In The Smith Family study, around 26% of young people gained an ATAR, while about 32% earned a certificate of education without an ATAR. About 10% of students finished without a certificate of education. This meant 32% of young people had left school before completing Year 12.

In comparison, national data shows just under two-thirds of Year 12 students received an ATAR in 2024.

We know universities tend to measure students based on their ATAR, but as suggested above, ATAR isn't the only measure. So it's important to distinguish these four separate pathways as it means the differences in students' journeys are accounted for.

Pathways are formed years earlier

The report findings suggest school completion is closely linked to students' school engagement from as early as Year 9.

As part of the study, researchers collected baseline data on students' school attendance in Year 9. They found students with strong attendance and academic performance during this year were much more likely to complete Year 12 and achieve an ATAR. On the other hand, those with lower attendance, participation and achievement in Year 9 were at greater risk of leaving school before completion.

Just over 70% of students with poor Year 9 attendance did not complete Year 12 with either an ATAR or a certificate of education.

Factors at play

Previous research has shown student disengagement from school is influenced by personal, family, community and school factors. These can include:

poor wellbeing bullying family disadvantage weak relationships at school.

As Holly (pseudonyms are used for students), who left school before Year 12, said in an interview as part of the study:

Another student, Ava, left high school before Year 12 because of bullying:

Supportive relationships are key

Building students' resilience and supportive networks can help mitigate school disengagement.

Research has shown resilience is shaped by relationships that support and reinforce young people's ability to bounce back from adversity. This can include support from parents, other family members, carers, peers or teachers.

The report's findings reinforce the need to support school engagement and achievement earlier on. This might include more efforts by schools to reduce bullying, address poor mental health, and mediate difficult relationships within the school environment.

What else would help?

Young people also told researchers they weren't informed early enough about the different study pathways available to them in Year 12.

One student, Heath, who earned his high school certificate said:

Another student, Mandy, who graduated Year 12 with an ATAR, said there could have been clearer advice about Year 12 subject acceleration.

This suggests, alongside school engagement supports, schools need to provide students with career guidance and study advice early enough to influence subject choices and university prerequisite requirements, particularly for students pursuing non-ATAR pathways.

However, a report published this year estimates there is only one careers advisor for every 1,000 high school students. This needs to change if we want to strengthen students' transitions into further qualifications and employment.