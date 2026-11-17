

Honorary Fellow, Space and Astronomy, CSIRO Adjunct Professor, Astrophysics, Western Sydney University

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Ray Norris is a British/Australian astronophysicist, and an Honorary Fellow at CSIRO Space & Astronomy. He researches how galaxies formed and evolved after the Big Bang, and the astronomy of Australian Aboriginal people.

Ray was educated at Cambridge University, UK, and moved to Australia in 1983 to join CSIRO, where he became Head of Astrophysics in 1994, and then Australia Telescope Deputy Director, and Director of the Australian Astronomy MNRF, before returning in 2005 to active research.

He initiated and led the international Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project which uses the Australian SKA Pathfinder to study the evolution of galaxies, and led the EMU team that discovered the mysterious ORCs (or Odd Radio Circles) that are still unexplained.

He also studies the astronomy of Indigenous Australians and is fascinated and inspired by their many intellectual achievements as they sought to understand their Universe, and discusses their many achievements in the recently published book "Big Sky: when the emu left the earth", with co-author Bruce Pascoe.



2022–present Adjunct professor, Western Sydney University

2014–present Honorary Fellow, CSIRO

2015–2022 Professor, Western Sydney University

1983–2014 Research scientist, CSIRO

2000–2005 Director, Australian Astronomy Major National Research Facility

2000–2005 Deputy Director, CSIRO Australia Telescope National Facility 1990–1999 Head of Astrophysics, CSIRO Australia Telescope National Facility



1979 University of Manchester, PhD 1977 University of Cambridge, MA

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