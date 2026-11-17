Sharjah Food Establishment, Ektifa, has won two awards at the 2026 International Dairy Federation (IDF) Dairy Innovation Awards for projects at its Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory.

The awards, presented during the World Dairy Summit in Auckland, New Zealand, recognised the establishment's work in precision animal care, climate resilience and sustainable dairy processing.

According to Ektifa, it is the first institution from the Middle East to win both awards in the same edition. The competition drew participation from 182 companies and institutions across 23 countries.

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Meliha Dairy Farm won the Innovation in Animal Care on the Farm award for its Integrated Precision Animal Care and Climate Resilience System. Meliha Dairy Factory received the Sustainable Innovation in Dairy Processing Operations award for its processing project.

Dr Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Ektifa, said the recognition highlighted the establishment's adoption of innovative solutions and sustainable practices.

“This international recognition reflects the outstanding capabilities of the Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory ecosystem and its success in adopting innovative solutions and sustainable practices. It demonstrates how EKTIFA's achievements have progressed beyond regional recognition to establish a globally recognised model for the advancement of the dairy industry,” he said.

Al Tunaiji said the integrated operation covering farm activities, processing facilities and retail outlets brought together innovation, sustainability and international quality standards.

He added that Meliha Dairy Farm, established less than three years ago, had already achieved several milestones. These include recognition by Guinness World Records as the world's largest farm specialising in breeding A2A2 dairy cattle, followed by international awards for innovation and sustainability.

Al Tunaiji said winning in two separate categories was particularly significant because each involved different technical, scientific and operational challenges.

“Winning a single international award in a specialised industrial sector is a significant accomplishment. Securing two independent awards in the same edition, however, demonstrates advanced innovation capabilities across two distinct fields, each presenting its own technical, scientific and operational challenges, as well as its own specific evaluation criteria,” he said.

Ektifa said the achievement reflected the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop a sustainable food system and advance organic dairy production in the emirate.

The establishment said its projects focus on addressing climate challenges and improving resource efficiency, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The IDF Dairy Innovation Awards assess entries against five criteria originality and value to the industry,scalability, partnerships and stakeholder collaboration,alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals,and evidence demonstrating results and impact.

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