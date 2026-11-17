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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attack by Iran targeting Bahrain. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Bahrain was targeted by a third Iranian drone attack in five days on Tuesday, raising temperatures in the Middle East war as the United States beefs up its military presence.

Bahrain's Defence Force said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday, November 17, before they could reach their targets. The General Command stressed that the country's military units remained on high alert and were fully prepared to defend the kingdom.

Bahrain residents received two alerts of potential danger throughout the day.

The US military denied Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s claim that its drones hit a US military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. "This is FALSE," the US Central Command said, while adding that multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel.

UAE strongly condemns recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia US warns citizens in Bahrain of flight disruptions, attacks after recent hostilities UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi targeting of Saudi civilian facilities, vessels