Abu Dhabi is hosting the first-ever joint meeting of all seven UN regional informal working groups on traveller data, as the UAE presents its passenger pre-screening model to more than 300 officials from over 40 countries and calls for a global network linking Passenger Information Units worldwide.

The two-day conference opened at ADNEC on Tuesday, organised by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

Discussions centre on four pillars: legal frameworks, operational cooperation, travel industry engagement, and technology interoperability.

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ICP chairman Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi said the conference marks the start of a new phase in international cooperation, moving beyond exchanging experiences toward building shared capabilities and common standards, and called for the establishment of a global network linking Passenger Information Units to accelerate information-sharing under approved legal frameworks.

“With the accelerating growth of international travel and rising threats linked to terrorism and organised crime, traveller data has become an essential tool for early threat detection and identifying movement patterns associated with criminal and terrorist activity,” Al Shamsi said.

The UAE's National Early Information Centre presented its pre-arrival passenger analysis and risk-targeting model at the conference. Al Shamsi noted that the UAE's border management systems rely on data integration, advanced analytics and inter-agency coordination, with artificial intelligence playing a growing role in pattern analysis and risk flagging, alongside smart services designed to facilitate passenger movement while maintaining standards of reliability, transparency and human oversight.

UNODC Gulf Cooperation Council regional representative Judge Dr Hatem Fouad Ali said effective use of API and PNR data is“a fundamental element of modern border security and an effective tool in preventing terrorism and combating transnational organised crime,” adding that UNODC reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting member states in strengthening legal and operational frameworks.

“We commend the leading role of the UAE and ICP for hosting this unprecedented meeting,” he said.“By bringing together experts and specialists from around the world, the UAE is making an important contribution to strengthening international cooperation and consolidating global security.”

Mauro Miedico, Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), described the gathering as a landmark in international cooperation, noting it is the first time the seven regional informal working groups have convened in a single location, with the goal of strengthening coordination, sharing expertise, and unifying efforts toward safer and more seamless travel.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, acting director general of ports at ICP, said international cooperation is a strategic necessity given the nature of challenges facing states, adding there is strong common ground and growing international will to build a more integrated travel security system.

He said participants agreed to pursue priorities including strengthening coordination between regional working groups, supporting the development of a global Passenger Information Unit network, advancing legal, operational and technical practices in traveller data use, and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance proactive analytical capabilities.

The conference directly supports member states' implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 2178 (2014), 2396 (2017) and 2482 (2019), which call on states to strengthen border security, improve cross-border coordination, and develop international cooperation in support of safe and seamless travel.

Day two will address international legal requirements for API/PNR implementation, privacy and data protection practices, conflict of laws, and enhanced real-time information exchange between Passenger Information Units and competent authorities.

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